A Zoo Incident investigation is under way in the United Kingdom after a three-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a crocodile enclosure at a zoo in Cambridgeshire.

The child was reportedly attacked by at least one crocodile after ending up inside the enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-run zoo near Huntingdon. Emergency services responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon, and the boy was later transferred to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the zoo shortly after 1:30pm local time and are working to establish how the child entered the enclosure and how long he remained inside before being rescued.

According to investigators, zoo staff pulled the boy from the enclosure and provided immediate assistance before paramedics and an air ambulance team arrived. He was later taken to hospital for specialist treatment.

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Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Norfolk on suspicion of attempted murder. However, officers later confirmed that he had been released on bail and was currently considered unfit for interview. Authorities said they do not believe the man and the child were known to each other.

Witnesses told local media they had seen the man at the zoo shortly before the incident. Police have also reviewed CCTV footage and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The crocodile enclosure is located inside the zoo’s Tropical House and contains several species of crocodilians, including Nile crocodiles, caimans and alligators. Following the incident, the facility was temporarily closed while investigations continue.

Officials confirmed that the animals involved have neither been removed nor euthanised.

Johnsons of Old Hurst said its thoughts remain with the child and his family and that staff acted swiftly during the emergency.

The local council stated that the zoo is fully licensed and passed its most recent statutory inspection in 2024. Authorities added that no previous reportable incidents involving the crocodile enclosure had been recorded.

Wildlife experts noted that crocodiles are highly reactive predators and may instinctively bite when startled by sudden movement or splashing within their environment.

The incident has prompted renewed scrutiny of visitor safety measures at animal attractions, while police continue to examine the circumstances that led to the child entering the enclosure.