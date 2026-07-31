August 1, 2026

Nehal Hashmi, Punjab Ombudsperson discuss governance and citizens’ rights in Karachi

Web Desk July 31, 2026

Sindh Governor and Punjab Ombudsperson Dr Najma Afzal Khan agree to strengthen institutional cooperation, administrative justice and public service delivery.

Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Punjab Ombudsperson Dr Najma Afzal Khan during a meeting at the Governor House.

Governor Nehal Hashmi meets Punjab Ombudsperson Dr Najma Afzal Khan at the Governor House in Karachi.

Good Governance was the focus of a meeting between Governor of Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Punjab Ombudsperson Dr Najma Afzal Khan at the Governor House in Karachi. The two officials discussed strengthening the protection of citizens’ rights, improving administrative justice and enhancing cooperation between public institutions.

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The meeting also explored ways to improve public service delivery, promote transparency and reinforce institutional mechanisms aimed at ensuring efficient and impartial governance.

Focus on administrative justice

Governor Nehal Hashmi said the Ombudsperson institution plays a vital role in strengthening public trust between citizens and the state by ensuring timely and effective administrative justice.

He stressed the importance of strengthening public institutions, expanding access to justice and upholding the rule of law as key pillars of effective governance and sustainable public administration.

Punjab Ombudsperson highlights institutional performance

Dr Najma Afzal Khan briefed the governor on the performance of the Punjab Ombudsperson’s Office, outlining its efforts to resolve public complaints, protect citizens’ rights and maintain a transparent accountability system.

Governor Nehal Hashmi appreciated the institution’s work and acknowledged its commitment to improving public services and ensuring administrative accountability.

Agreement to strengthen institutional cooperation

Both sides agreed to enhance the exchange of knowledge and best practices between the provinces, strengthen institutional coordination and improve mechanisms for delivering public services.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and citizen-focused administration through closer collaboration between provincial institutions.

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