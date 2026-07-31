Business leaders attend the Pakistan Economic Summit 2026 at the Convention Centre in Islamabad.

FPCCI and United Business Group bring together business leaders nationwide to discuss export growth, investment and district-level economic transformation.

Pakistan Economic Summit 2026 brought together business leaders, policymakers and trade representatives in Islamabad, where the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the United Business Group (UBG) unveiled an ambitious vision to transform each of Pakistan’s 170 districts into a potential $1 billion export hub.

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Held at the Convention Centre under the leadership of FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and UBG Patron-in-Chief S. M. Tanveer, the summit focused on strengthening exports, encouraging investment and unlocking the country’s untapped economic potential. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the event as the chief guest.

Business leaders call for district-led export growth

Addressing delegates, Atif Ikram Sheikh and S. M. Tanveer said Pakistan possesses significant natural resources, mineral reserves and strategic advantages but continues to face economic challenges, including unemployment, dependence on external financing and relatively low export earnings.

They argued that sustainable economic growth requires shifting the focus toward district-level development, stating that every district has the potential to generate up to $1 billion in exports through targeted planning, industrial development and government support.

Nationwide participation strengthens dialogue

The summit attracted business leaders, chamber representatives and trade associations from Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting broad participation from across Pakistan’s business community.

Delegates presented regional proposals aimed at removing barriers to business, lowering the cost of doing business and improving competitiveness in local industries.

Focus on long-term economic transformation

Participants emphasised that strategic mapping of district-level resources, combined with public-private collaboration, could significantly boost exports, create employment opportunities and strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Organisers said the summit marked the beginning of a long-term initiative to convert Pakistan’s local economies into a nationwide export-driven growth model capable of delivering sustainable economic development.

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