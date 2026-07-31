Governor Nehal Hashmi meets a US business delegation to discuss investment opportunities in Sindh.

Sindh Governor says the province offers strong potential in artificial intelligence, infrastructure, agriculture and technology as American investors seek deeper economic cooperation.

US Investment opportunities in Pakistan were the focus of a meeting between Governor of Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and a high-level delegation of American business leaders at the Governor House in Karachi. The discussions centred on expanding bilateral trade, attracting foreign investment and strengthening collaboration in emerging sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, agriculture, dairy, livestock and information technology.

Nehal Hashmi, Punjab Ombudsperson discuss governance and citizens’ rights in Karachi

The delegation was led by Muhammad Hanif Channa of the Embassy of Pakistan in the United States and included representatives of business organisations, technology companies and Pakistani-American entrepreneurs, along with prominent Pakistani business leaders.

Governor highlights Sindh’s investment potential

Governor Nehal Hashmi said Pakistan and the United States share longstanding relations based on mutual trust and common interests, adding that stronger trade and investment ties could further enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

He described Pakistan as an emerging investment destination with a business-friendly environment, a growing consumer market, a young workforce and opportunities for profitable investment. He also noted that the federal government remains committed to facilitating foreign investors, while Sindh offers significant potential in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, information technology, agriculture, dairy and livestock.

The governor invited American investors to explore opportunities across these sectors and contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.

Delegation expresses interest in key sectors

Members of the American business delegation welcomed Sindh’s investment-friendly environment and expressed interest in expanding collaboration in AI, infrastructure, agriculture, dairy, livestock and technology-driven industries.

They said Pakistan’s skilled workforce, strategic location and expanding economic potential make it an attractive destination for international businesses seeking long-term partnerships.

Commitment to stronger economic cooperation

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan–United States economic relations by encouraging greater private-sector collaboration, expanding investment and promoting cooperation in advanced technologies and strategic industries.

Participants also said deeper economic engagement could help generate employment, encourage technology transfer and create long-term economic benefits for both countries.

Follow THE AZB