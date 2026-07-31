Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Belarus Chief of the General Staff Major General Pavel Muraveiko hold talks on bilateral military ties and regional maritime security.

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf met a high-level delegation from the Republic of Belarus, led by Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister Major General Pavel Muraveiko, at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad to discuss strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and regional security.

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During the meeting, Admiral Naveed Ashraf welcomed the visiting delegation and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding long-term, multidimensional relations with Belarus. The two sides exchanged views on professional matters of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on defence collaboration and enhancing military-to-military engagement.

Focus on defence collaboration

The naval chief said Pakistan values its relationship with Belarus and is keen to broaden cooperation across multiple areas of defence. He underscored the importance of sustained engagement in strengthening bilateral ties and promoting mutual understanding between the armed forces of both countries.

The discussions also explored opportunities to deepen existing defence cooperation and expand future collaboration.

Regional maritime security discussed

Major General Pavel Muraveiko appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in promoting regional maritime security and acknowledged its continued commitment to safeguarding stability in the maritime domain.

The visiting delegation recognised the navy’s efforts in maintaining security at sea and contributing to regional peace through professional cooperation.

Commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Both sides agreed to further strengthen and diversify the existing defence relationship by enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and Belarus to expanding defence engagement and fostering closer strategic relations.

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