Authorities launch an investigation after photos of Lebanese businessman Antoun Sehnaoui meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked legal complaints and political backlash.

Lebanese authorities have launched an investigation into Antoun Sehnaoui after photographs showed the influential businessman attending a Washington dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lebanon’s public prosecutor instructed security agencies to verify the authenticity of the images and determine whether legal action is warranted under Lebanese laws that prohibit contact with Israel.

Photos Spark Political and Public Outcry

The meeting took place during a memorial dinner hosted by Sehnaoui and former US envoy Morgan Ortagus in Washington on Monday.

The event honored Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on July 11.

Images circulating on social media showed Sehnaoui seated at the same table as Netanyahu, triggering widespread criticism across Lebanon’s political spectrum. Another photograph shared on Netanyahu’s X account also appeared to show Sehnaoui standing behind the Israeli leader.

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Prosecutors Review Legal Complaints

A Lebanese judicial official said prosecutors ordered security forces to investigate whether the photographs were genuine before deciding on further legal steps.

Several lawyers have formally requested that Sehnaoui face prosecution on charges related to communicating with Israel.

If prosecutors determine there is sufficient evidence, the case could be referred to Lebanon’s military court.

Lawyers Demand Criminal Proceedings

Lebanese lawyer Wassef El Harakeh filed a personal complaint accusing Sehnaoui of “dealing with the enemy.”

He called for a transparent judicial investigation free from political or financial influence.

Another group of lawyers also submitted a complaint to Lebanon’s top prosecutor, alleging that Sehnaoui violated laws banning communication with Israel.

Sehnaoui’s Position on Israel

Sehnaoui, chairman of Lebanon’s SGBL bank, is also known as a media investor, film producer, and philanthropist.

He has publicly expressed support for normalising relations between Lebanon and Israel.

Earlier this year, during an event at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum where Sehnaoui was recognised as a donor, former US envoy Morgan Ortagus described him as coming from “generations of committed Lebanese Christian Zionists.”

She also acknowledged that his engagement with Israel was technically illegal under Lebanese law.

Political Reactions Intensify

Lebanese lawmaker Halima Kaakour described Sehnaoui’s meeting with Netanyahu as a “major moral and national crisis.”

She argued that the meeting was particularly controversial while Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of Lebanese territory.

The investigation comes as Lebanon and Israel remain engaged in US-sponsored indirect diplomatic efforts following months of heightened cross-border tensions involving Hezbollah.

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