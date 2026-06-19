A Telecom Amendments Bill debate has intensified after the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) urged the Senate to reconsider the proposed legislation, citing concerns over consumer privacy, civil liberties and digital rights.

In a statement issued in Karachi, Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan, said the proposed Telecom Amendments Bill 2026 has triggered widespread concern among consumers regarding its potential impact on fundamental rights, personal privacy and freedom of communication.

He stressed that any legislation affecting millions of telecommunications users should be developed through a transparent process that includes consultation with consumer organisations, legal experts, civil society groups and other relevant stakeholders.

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Kaukab Iqbal warned that legislation enacted without adequate safeguards could increase public concerns about regulatory overreach and the possible misuse of powers. He called for robust protective mechanisms to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens remain fully protected.

The CAP chairman noted that the bill is currently under review by the Senate Standing Committee on Telecommunications and emphasised the importance of thorough parliamentary scrutiny and debate before any final decision is taken.

He said the association supports initiatives aimed at improving transparency, accountability and consumer protection in Pakistan’s digital and telecommunications sectors. However, he added that consumers expect lawmakers to ensure that privacy rights, personal property and constitutional freedoms are not compromised under any new legal framework.

The Consumers Association of Pakistan urged the Senate to carefully examine the proposed amendments and ensure that any final legislation remains balanced, transparent and aligned with constitutional protections and public expectations.

According to CAP, public trust and consumer confidence should remain central considerations in the formulation of future telecommunications laws.