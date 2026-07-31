Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi says strengthening the furniture industry, boosting exports and attracting investment are key to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Furniture Expo entered its 140th edition on Friday as Governor of Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi officially inaugurated the exhibition at the Karachi Expo Centre, highlighting the country’s growing furniture industry and its export potential. During the inauguration, the governor toured exhibition stalls featuring furniture, home décor and lifestyle products, where he praised the innovation, quality and craftsmanship of Pakistani manufacturers.

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The governor also met exhibitors, industrialists and business leaders, reaffirming the importance of supporting local industries and creating opportunities for businesses to expand into international markets.

Governor highlights export and investment potential

Speaking at the event, Governor Nehal Hashmi said Pakistan’s furniture industry has the capability to manufacture products that meet international quality standards and compete successfully in global markets.

He stressed that promoting domestic industries, increasing investment and expanding exports are essential for strengthening Pakistan’s economy and creating sustainable business opportunities.

Expo supports business and trade growth

The governor noted that international-standard exhibitions such as the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo provide an important platform for encouraging industrial development, attracting investors and promoting commercial activity.

He added that such events help connect manufacturers with buyers, strengthen trade links and showcase Pakistan’s manufacturing capabilities to a wider audience.

Organisers and exhibitors recognised

Governor Nehal Hashmi congratulated the organisers on the successful staging of the 140th edition of the expo and commended Pakistani furniture manufacturers for their contribution to the country’s industrial and export sectors.

The exhibition features a wide range of locally manufactured furniture, home décor products and lifestyle solutions, attracting industry professionals, businesses and visitors from across the country.

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