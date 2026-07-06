Kyiv Strikes: Russian Missile Attacks Kill 14 Ahead of NATO Summit

Emergency responders work at the scene after Russian missile strikes damaged residential buildings in Kyiv.

Rescue teams search for survivors after overnight missile strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv, as Ukraine urges allies to strengthen air defence support.

Kyiv Strikes left at least 14 people dead and dozens injured after Russia launched another overnight missile assault on Ukraine’s capital, just days after a previous large-scale attack and ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey.

According to Ukrainian officials, 11 people were killed in Kyiv, while three others died in the surrounding Kyiv region. At least 46 people were injured, including five children, as emergency crews continued rescue operations at more than 20 locations across the city.

Kyiv Military Administration chief Timur Tkachenko said Russian missiles struck residential high-rise buildings in multiple districts, leaving widespread destruction and trapping residents beneath collapsed structures.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that several apartment buildings were hit, triggering fires across the city. Warehouses and a garage workshop also sustained damage during the attack.

Emergency responders continued searching for survivors on Monday after parts of several residential buildings collapsed. Helicopters were deployed to collect water from the river to help firefighters contain large blazes.

The latest attack came only days after another wave of Russian drone and missile strikes that killed at least 30 people in Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian areas, while Moscow said it had attacked military and energy facilities in response to Ukrainian strikes on infrastructure inside Russian territory.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that intelligence reports indicated Russia was preparing another major assault on the Ukrainian capital.

Ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey, where Zelensky is expected to meet US President Donald Trump, the Ukrainian leader urged allies to accelerate deliveries of air defence missiles.

In a message posted on social media, Zelensky said any delay in supplying air defence systems would cost lives and encourage Russia to continue its military campaign. He also renewed calls for the United States to grant Ukraine licences to manufacture Patriot air defence missiles domestically.

Meanwhile, overnight attacks also disrupted electricity supplies in Sevastopol, as Ukraine continued strikes on Russian-controlled infrastructure in the occupied peninsula.

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