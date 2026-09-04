Clashes between Yemen’s Houthis and government forces have killed at least 81 people, according to military and medical sources, as the rebels push towards territory near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Fighting erupted on Thursday after Houthi forces launched a ground offensive supported by rocket and drone attacks near Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

The offensive seeks to strengthen Houthi control over territory near the narrow waterway at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. The Bab al-Mandeb connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Military sources said the Houthis are seeking to isolate the government-held port city of Mokha. The coastal city has faced attacks for several weeks.

The rebels have also seized elevated positions overlooking government forces near the Red Sea coast, the town of Khokha and Taiz, according to military and local officials who spoke to AFP anonymously.

81 Killed in Heavy Fighting

A military official operating along the coast said 24 government fighters had been killed in the clashes.

Another military official in the Taiz area reported 15 deaths among government forces. Medical sources in Houthi-controlled areas said at least 42 Houthi fighters also died.

The reported figures bring the total death toll to at least 81.

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Officials warned that the elevated positions could give the Houthis an advantage against shipping. From those locations, fighters could potentially monitor or target vessels passing through nearby waters.

The latest offensive marks another major escalation in Yemen’s long-running conflict.

Houthis Seek Strategic High Ground

The Houthis want to secure the hills overlooking Bab al-Mandeb and Mokha before launching further attacks towards the coast, a Yemeni government official in Aden told AFP.

Government forces have responded by sending additional troops towards Taiz from Aden, the official said.

Mokha remains under government control, but the city has come under sustained pressure from the Houthi offensive.

Meanwhile, the Houthis control Hodeida, a major port city north of Mokha. They do not currently control the territory directly bordering Bab al-Mandeb.

The strategic geography gives both sides a strong incentive to control the surrounding hills and coastal positions.

Bab al-Mandeb Gains Importance

The Bab al-Mandeb strait has become increasingly important for global energy and shipping routes.

The narrow waterway links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Ships can then reach the Indian Ocean and wider Asian markets.

The route also connects Europe and Asia through the Suez Canal. Any prolonged disruption could therefore affect international shipping and energy supplies.

The importance of Bab al-Mandeb has grown further after Iran effectively halted much of the oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, has increasingly relied on alternative routes to move energy supplies.

Red Sea Shipping Already Under Pressure

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked vessels in the Red Sea since the Gaza war began in 2023.

Those attacks disrupted one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors. Shipping companies have faced increased security risks and have often diverted vessels to longer routes.

The rebels have also targeted Saudi-linked ships and territory in recent weeks.

Their latest offensive could therefore create additional risks for commercial shipping if the fighting reaches areas closer to Bab al-Mandeb.

Yemen’s Fragile Truce Collapses

Yemen has endured more than a decade of civil conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthis and forces supporting the internationally recognised government.

The Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014. The government later established Aden as its main base.

A fragile truce between the two sides collapsed in July after the Houthis welcomed an Iranian aircraft in Sanaa. The development triggered a new wave of attacks.

The Houthis subsequently announced a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia. They also began attacking Saudi ships and territory.

Yemen has since become increasingly entangled in the wider Middle East conflict.

The latest fighting could further destabilise the country and increase pressure on one of the region’s most important maritime corridors.

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