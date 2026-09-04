Kinza Hashmi stars in the “Artist” segment of the upcoming film Sheroes.

The first individual teaser for the upcoming Pakistani film Sheroes has been released, offering a glimpse of Kinza Hashmi’s segment titled “Artist.”

The film, backed by the Sindh Information Department, brings together three standalone stories. Meanwhile, each story follows a different woman and explores her journey through a distinct setting.

Kinza Hashmi stars alongside Nayyer Ejaz, Nazar Ul Hasan and Ahmad Hassan in the “Artist” segment. In addition, the teaser introduces a mysterious story involving art, deception and authenticity.

Ejaz’s character discusses an old family heirloom with two prospective buyers. Then, the screen asks, “Artist or con artist?”

The line hints at Kinza’s character and her involvement in forged artwork presented as genuine. As a result, the teaser immediately raises questions about truth and deception.

Art, Deception and the Truth

The teaser explores the value society places on art and artists. At the same time, it highlights the struggle artists face when their work fails to receive recognition.

One character observes that “people buy frames, nobody buys art,” adding another layer to the story.

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Moreover, Kinza’s character delivers one of the teaser’s most striking lines:

“A lie travels the world as the truth is left tying its shoelaces.”

The dialogue adds a philosophical layer to the story. It also suggests that deception can travel faster than the truth.

Three Women, Three Stories

Sheroes was first introduced through its full trailer in late August. Since then, anticipation around the film has continued to grow.

The film brings together Kinza Hashmi, Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah. However, each actress leads a separate, self-contained story.

Zara Noor Abbas plays a police officer facing high-speed chases and bomb disposal challenges. Meanwhile, her segment appears to combine action with the pressures of law enforcement.

Ushna Shah takes on the role of a boxer preparing for a major fight. In contrast, her story focuses on sporting ambition and family support.

Kinza’s “Artist” story takes a different direction. Instead, it centres on art, authenticity and the blurred line between an artist and a con artist.

Sindh Films Builds on Mera Lyari

Sheroes follows the previous major release from Sindh Films, Mera Lyari. Earlier this year, the film premiered in May and featured Ayesha Omar as a football coach.

Her character mentors young girls in Lyari and encourages them to pursue football. Meanwhile, Dananeer Mobeen appeared in a supporting role.

With Sheroes, Sindh Films is again bringing locally focused stories to the big screen. This time, however, the project expands its focus through three female-led narratives.

Sheroes Arrives in Cinemas on September 18

The release campaign for Sheroes is now gathering pace. So far, the first teaser has put Kinza Hashmi’s “Artist” segment in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, teasers for Zara Noor Abbas and Ushna Shah’s stories are expected to follow.

The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas across Pakistan on September 18. Finally, the three stories will come together as one film, giving audiences three different perspectives through its women-led characters.

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