Conclavity, an AI-powered legal intelligence platform focused on Pakistani law, is launched in Karachi.

A local law firm has launched Conclavity, an artificial intelligence platform built specifically around Pakistani law.

The platform was unveiled at a Karachi hotel in the presence of members of the judiciary, legal professionals and business leaders.

According to a statement from Akhund Forbes, Conclavity uses a maintained database of Pakistani legislation. The platform helps lawyers conduct legal research, prepare documents and review contracts.

Platform Focuses on Pakistani Law

Conclavity has been developed with a focus on Pakistan’s legal framework. It provides verified statutory citations to support legal research and improve the accuracy of legal work.

Moreover, the platform aims to reduce the time lawyers spend searching through legislation. It can also assist professionals during drafting and contract review.

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The approach reflects the growing use of artificial intelligence in professional services. However, the platform is designed to support lawyers rather than replace their expertise.

AI Designed to Support Legal Professionals

Founder Rabel Z. Akhund said Conclavity aims to make legal work faster and more accessible.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of professional judgement in legal practice. The platform therefore focuses on assisting lawyers with research and document-related tasks.

Legal professionals can use AI tools to process information more efficiently. Nevertheless, lawyers remain responsible for interpreting the law and making professional decisions.

Conclavity Enters Pakistan’s Legal Technology Space

The launch brings AI further into Pakistan’s legal sector. As digital tools become more common, law firms are exploring ways to improve research, drafting and other routine processes.

Conclavity’s focus on Pakistani legislation also sets it apart from general-purpose AI systems. Its maintained legal database is intended to provide users with information relevant to Pakistan’s legal framework.

For now, the platform is positioned as a legal intelligence tool for professionals. Its launch signals growing interest in AI-driven solutions within Pakistan’s legal and business communities.

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