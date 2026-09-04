FIFA and UEFA face a growing dispute over the abandoned World Cup investor plan.

FIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a “smear campaign” and a “fishing expedition” after European football’s governing body asked US judges to obtain documents linked to FIFA’s abandoned World Cup investment plan.

The dispute follows FIFA’s controversial proposal to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. The organisation unveiled the plan in July, triggering strong opposition across European football.

Meanwhile, UEFA threatened to boycott the World Cup unless FIFA dropped the proposal.

FIFA eventually abandoned the plan after the backlash. However, the dispute has now moved into a legal battle that could further deepen tensions between the two organisations.

UEFA Seeks Documents in US Courts

UEFA has begun preparing possible legal action against FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The European body is considering allegations of “criminal mismanagement” linked to the investor plan. As part of that effort, UEFA filed requests in three US states last week seeking documents from FIFA and its partners.

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The requests also involve Thrive Capital, the investment firm led by prospective lead investor Joshua Kushner.

UEFA said access to the documents could help it pursue a legal complaint in Switzerland. According to UEFA, it has received assurances that such a case could meet the requirements for consideration by a Swiss court.

The requested material reportedly includes correspondence involving Infantino, FIFA personnel and advisers.

FIFA Challenges UEFA’s Requests

FIFA has responded by asking US judges for permission to challenge the UEFA applications.

In its filings, FIFA described the requests as part of what it called a campaign against the organisation and its leadership.

“While these applications are styled as legal pleadings with captions and docket numbers, they are little more than press releases,” FIFA said in filings reviewed by AFP.

The governing body argues that UEFA has no legal right to demand its internal documents because no criminal proceedings currently exist in Switzerland or elsewhere.

FIFA also claims that UEFA would lack legal standing even if proceedings existed because the European body has not suffered financial losses.

FIFA Warns of Sensitive Information Disclosure

The filings raise concerns about the potential release of confidential information.

FIFA said disclosure of correspondence involving Infantino and other officials, personnel and advisers could expose sensitive and proprietary material.

Moreover, the organisation accused UEFA of attempting to bypass Swiss courts by seeking documents directly through US courts.

The legal dispute could therefore become a wider confrontation over jurisdiction and the rights of football’s governing bodies.

UEFA Wants Change at FIFA

The latest dispute also reflects growing opposition to Infantino’s leadership.

UEFA has openly supported efforts to remove the FIFA president. In particular, it sharply criticised the World Cup investment proposal, describing it as a “shady, opaque backroom deal.”

Infantino had hoped to secure a fourth and final term without opposition next March. His position, however, has come under increasing pressure.

UEFA is not alone in challenging FIFA’s leadership.

CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation have also backed concerns over the direction of the organisation. Together, the three confederations have increased pressure on FIFA.

Montagliani Seen as Potential Challenger

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is widely regarded as a potential challenger to Infantino.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, however, has ruled himself out of the race.

The three confederations recently reinforced their position through a strongly worded joint letter.

They argued that football leadership should serve the sport rather than concentrate power in individual hands.

UEFA separately said FIFA should operate as an institution serving football rather than as an instrument of individual power.

FIFA Rejects Leadership Criticism

FIFA has repeatedly rejected the accusations from UEFA and its allies.

The governing body maintains that the criticism forms part of a broader campaign against Infantino and FIFA leadership.

At the same time, the legal battle over the abandoned World Cup investor plan could have consequences beyond the proposed investment scheme.

The dispute now involves access to confidential documents, possible legal proceedings in Switzerland and a growing challenge to Infantino’s leadership.

For now, FIFA and UEFA remain locked in a confrontation that could shape the future governance of world football ahead of next year’s FIFA presidential election.

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