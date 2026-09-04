Ben Stokes is set to return to Big Bash cricket with the Adelaide Strikers.

Ben Stokes is set to open the batting for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League after signing with the franchise.

The 35-year-old all-rounder usually bats in the middle order. However, Strikers coach Tim Paine believes Australian conditions could make him an ideal opening option.

“I think he’s made to open the batting in the Big Bash. The pacey, bouncy wickets in Australia really suit him,” Paine said.

The former Australia captain has experienced Stokes’ attacking batting first-hand. He believes the England star can put enormous pressure on bowling attacks.

“I’ve been on the end of a couple of his devastating innings in Test cricket where you feel like you can’t defend the field,” Paine said. “He can play 360, he’s got power.”

Stokes Could Open Alongside Matt Short

If Stokes moves to the top of the order, he could partner Adelaide captain Matt Short.

Short is also known for his aggressive approach and powerful strokeplay. Therefore, Paine believes the combination could give the Strikers a formidable opening partnership.

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“I love the combination. They’re both really different. Both absolutely world class,” Paine said.

Meanwhile, Stokes brings extensive experience from international cricket and franchise competitions. His ability to change the momentum of a match could add another dimension to Adelaide’s batting line-up.

Stokes Moves On After England Retirement

Stokes retired from international cricket midway through England’s recent Test series against New Zealand.

He has continued playing county cricket for Durham since his international retirement. Earlier, he missed the second Test after breaking a team curfew during a nightclub incident involving England team-mate Gus Atkinson.

Despite the controversy, Paine expects Australian supporters to welcome Stokes.

“I know Australian cricket fans have loved beating England and love beating Ben Stokes,” he said.

“At the same time, they’ve absolutely always respected the way he plays the game, how competitive he is and how much he wants to win.”

Paine Backs Stokes as a Role Model

Paine also believes Stokes can make a positive impact away from the field.

The former England captain remains a highly recognisable figure in world cricket. His competitive attitude and experience could also benefit younger players at the Strikers.

“I think Australian fans will really warm to his character and his personality,” Paine said.

“We expect he’ll be a fantastic role model for our club and for our fans.”

Stokes Returns to Big Bash Cricket

The move marks Stokes’s return to the Big Bash after his previous stint with the Melbourne Renegades in 2015.

This time, however, he will be available for the entire tournament. The Big Bash League runs from mid-December until January 26.

As a result, Adelaide will have the opportunity to use Stokes throughout the campaign rather than relying on a short-term appearance.

His potential partnership with Short could also become one of the tournament’s most closely watched opening combinations.

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