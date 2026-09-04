OpenAI begins rolling out its latest AI model, GPT-6, to selected customers.

OpenAI has begun rolling out its newest artificial intelligence model, GPT-6, to selected customers as the company puts greater emphasis on AI safety.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman said safeguards were built into the model to reduce potential security risks. He described safety as the company’s top priority as AI capabilities continue to advance.

“At this level of capability, safety has to become our top priority,” Brockman told reporters during a call about the release of GPT-6, also known as Astra.

GPT-6 Arrives More Than a Year After GPT-5

The release comes just over a year after OpenAI introduced GPT-5, its previous flagship model.

Since then, concerns about advanced AI systems have increased. Researchers, technology companies and policymakers have focused more closely on how powerful models could be used and what risks they might create.

Ben Stokes Set to Open for Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League

Meanwhile, incidents involving systems developed by OpenAI and rival AI company Anthropic have added to the debate over AI security.

Security Risks Put AI Developers Under Pressure

OpenAI has faced its own security challenges while developing newer models.

The company paused some model development for two weeks during the summer. The move followed a security breach at AI platform Hugging Face that involved two models under testing.

As a result, the incident highlighted the growing security challenges facing companies developing increasingly capable AI systems.

However, OpenAI says GPT-6 has been developed with safeguards designed to mitigate potential risks. The company has not publicly detailed all of the security measures included in the new model.

AI Safety Becomes a Bigger Priority

The launch reflects a broader shift in the AI industry. Companies are competing to develop more capable models while also facing growing pressure to address safety and security concerns.

At the same time, advanced AI models are becoming increasingly integrated into software development, research and other professional tasks.

Therefore, the release of GPT-6 is likely to renew debate over how developers should balance rapid innovation with responsible deployment.

For now, OpenAI is limiting the initial rollout to selected customers. The company’s approach will provide an early test of how GPT-6 performs in real-world use while its safety measures face greater scrutiny.

Follow THE AZB