New York begins a four-game road series against the AL Central-leading White Sox, with Max Fried facing rookie Noah Schultz in the opener.

The Yankees continue their road trip in Chicago after winning two of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies, opening a four-game series against the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox. New York will look to carry its recent momentum into the matchup, while Chicago hopes to avenge a series defeat suffered in the Bronx earlier this season.

The White Sox have climbed to the top of the AL Central following a strong start to the second half of the season, aided by the Cleveland Guardians’ recent struggles. With both teams entering the series in solid form, the opener is expected to provide an early test for two clubs with postseason ambitions.

Max Fried Looks to Build on Strong Return

More than 100 words into the series preview, Yankees left-hander Max Fried is set to make his second start since returning from the injured list. In his previous outing, Fried delivered an impressive performance despite being limited to 60 pitches, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters over five scoreless innings.

Although the Yankees have not announced a formal pitch limit, Fried is expected to throw around 80 to 85 pitches as he continues recovering from a bone bruise. The veteran has been one of New York’s most reliable starters this season, posting a 2.97 ERA with 57 strikeouts across 66.2 innings.

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White Sox Rookie Faces Tough Challenge

Chicago will counter with 22-year-old rookie Noah Schultz, who has endured a difficult start to his major league career. Schultz enters the game with a 6.04 ERA through 12 starts and struggled in his most recent appearance, allowing five runs on 11 hits in just 3.2 innings.

The left-hander has failed to complete five innings in any of his starts this month and has surrendered at least three runs in seven of his last eight outings. Schultz relies on a diverse pitching arsenal that includes a mid-90s four-seam fastball, cutter, sinker, slider, changeup, and curveball.

Yankees Adjust Lineup for Series Opener

New York has reshuffled its lineup despite facing another left-handed starter. Max Schuemann will lead off, while Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt move into the second and third spots, respectively.

Jasson Domínguez shifts to right field as Spencer Jones joins the starting lineup in center field and bats eighth. Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns to second base, with José Caballero moving across the infield to start at third.

Familiar Faces Feature for Chicago

The White Sox lineup includes several notable names, beginning with former Yankee Randal Grichuk, who leads off after enjoying a productive season since leaving New York. Munetaka Murakami and Miguel Vargas, who have each hit 22 home runs, anchor the top of the batting order.

Chicago also welcomes back former Yankees prospect Everson Pereira, who has been activated from the injured list and is expected to bat seventh while playing center field.

The series opener offers both teams an opportunity to strengthen their positions as the regular season enters a crucial stretch, with the Yankees aiming to continue their successful road trip and the White Sox looking to protect their lead in the AL Central.

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