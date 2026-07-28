Customers across the United States reported widespread disruptions, with many devices switching to SOS mode while engineers worked to restore service.

A widespread T-Mobile Outage disrupted mobile services across the United States on Monday, leaving thousands of customers unable to make calls, send messages, or access mobile data. The company acknowledged the technical problems and said its engineering teams were working to restore service as quickly as possible.

In a statement, T-Mobile said it was actively investigating reports of technical issues affecting some customers. The company added that restoring connectivity remained its highest priority, stressing that all available resources had been deployed to resolve the disruption.

Thousands of Users Report Service Problems

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, reports of network problems began rising sharply at around 3:48 p.m. ET, peaking at more than 64,000 user reports by 5:15 p.m. ET. Most customers reported experiencing no signal, while others said their phones had completely lost mobile service.

More than 100 words into the incident, T-Mobile Outage became one of the most discussed topics on social media as frustrated users shared screenshots of their devices displaying SOS mode, indicating that normal cellular service was unavailable and only emergency communication remained accessible.

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Social Media Flooded With Complaints

The outage quickly gained attention on X and Reddit, where thousands of customers reported losing service across different parts of the country. A Reddit discussion about the disruption attracted more than 5,500 comments, with users exchanging theories about the possible cause of the outage while sharing temporary troubleshooting tips.

Google searches for “SOS mode” also surged shortly after the network problems began, reflecting widespread concern among iPhone users whose devices automatically switched to emergency-only functionality.

Other Mobile Providers Also Affected

Network monitoring service StatusGator reported that the disruption extended beyond T-Mobile’s own customers. Mobile providers that rely on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, including Mint Mobile and Boost Mobile, also experienced service interruptions during the outage.

Although user reports on Downdetector began declining later in the evening, thousands of customers continued reporting connectivity issues as engineers worked to stabilize the network.

T-Mobile Continues Restoration Efforts

In its latest update, T-Mobile said it had no additional information beyond confirming that technical challenges were affecting some users. The company reiterated that restoring service remained its top priority and acknowledged the importance of keeping customers connected.

As of late Monday evening, many users were still reporting intermittent service problems, while the company continued efforts to fully restore normal network operations nationwide.

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