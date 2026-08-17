Pakistan Hosts First Independence Day Girls’ Shooting Ball Cup

Girls and boys participating in Independence Day shooting ball competitions in Karachi

Pakistan marked its Independence Day with a sporting milestone as Karachi hosted what organisers described as the country’s first Independence Day Girls’ Shooting Ball Cup.

The event also featured boys’ shooting ball matches at Ghazi Sports Shooting Ball Club, Shah Faisal Ground, Karachi. Malik Nasir, Joint Secretary of the Karachi Division Shooting Ball Association, organised the competitions.

Former provincial minister Shamim Mumtaz presided over the event. Shaheena Sher Ali, Sindh Minister for Women Development, attended as the chief guest.

Sports, education and social sector representatives also joined the celebrations. They included former FIA Director Syed Asrar Ali and Sindh Olympic Association General Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput.

Other notable guests included Aneesa Bughio, Nazish Parveen, Javed Akhtar Kiani, Khalid Munir, Muhammad Ajmal and Hidayat Lashari.

World record holder and Pakistan’s Peace Ambassador Aurangzeb Sultan also attended the event. Several guests from Balochistan joined the gathering as well.

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Girls’ participation takes centre stage

The strong participation of women drew attention during the event. Organisers and guests praised the players and called for greater opportunities for girls in sports.

Shaheena Sher Ali paid tribute to Malik Nasir for establishing a women’s shooting ball team.

She said the Sindh government would continue to support efforts to promote sports and encourage women to participate.

Sher Ali also said women in Sindh were ready to contribute in every field. She linked their participation in sport with Pakistan’s national pride and dignity.

Ahmed Ali Rajput, General Secretary of the Sindh Olympic Association, also assured the organisers of his support for promoting shooting ball.

Ghazi Shooting Ball Club wins boys’ final

Several teams competed in the boys’ shooting ball tournament.

Ghazi Shooting Ball Club, Bhatti Shooting Ball Club, Lasi Shooting Ball Club and Arifwala Club took part in the competitions.

The final brought Ghazi Shooting Ball Club and Bhatti Shooting Ball Club together.

Ghazi Shooting Ball Club secured victory in the final to claim the boys’ title.

A large crowd attended the event and encouraged the participating teams throughout the matches.

The organisers said the tournament would help promote shooting ball among young athletes. They also expressed their commitment to developing women’s participation in the sport.

The Independence Day event combined sporting competition with a wider message of national unity and youth development.

By giving girls a prominent place in the tournament, the organisers also sought to encourage more women to pursue competitive sports in Pakistan.

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