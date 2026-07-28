The Israeli prime minister’s first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump since the Iran conflict is expected to address regional security, Gaza, and efforts to expand peace initiatives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday for a high-level meeting with US President Donald Trump, marking their first face-to-face talks since the recent military conflict involving Iran. The visit comes at a critical moment as both leaders seek to address regional security challenges, diplomatic efforts, and the future of Middle East stability.

The meeting will be Netanyahu’s eighth with Trump since the US president returned to office and their first since February, shortly before Israel and the United States launched a joint aerial campaign targeting Iran. The discussions are expected to focus heavily on Iran, while also covering broader regional developments, including Gaza, Lebanon, and ongoing peace initiatives.

Netanyahu Says Iran Will Top the Agenda

More than 100 words into the visit, Netanyahu said Iran would remain the primary focus of his discussions with Trump. Speaking before leaving Israel, the prime minister said the current situation required “great determination and great wisdom,” adding that both leaders would discuss ways to strengthen Israel’s security while expanding regional peace efforts.

He said the talks would address a wide range of strategic issues, with the shared objective of protecting national security and widening the circle of peace across the Middle East.

Iran Conflict Shapes Washington Discussions

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The meeting follows weeks of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. While Israel did not directly participate in the recent two-week US bombing campaign against Iran, the conflict prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on American military bases in the region.

President Trump suspended the military campaign over the weekend, prompting Iran to announce it would halt its own attacks for as long as the US pause remains in effect. Israeli officials, however, have warned that any future Iranian attack would trigger a strong military response.

Differences Between Trump and Netanyahu

Despite their traditionally close relationship, Netanyahu has recently acknowledged that differences have emerged between the two leaders as US and Israeli priorities in the region have occasionally diverged.

Reports of a tense phone conversation last month, later confirmed publicly by Trump, highlighted disagreements over aspects of Middle East policy. Nevertheless, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their strategic partnership during the Washington meeting.

In what analysts viewed as a gesture toward the Trump administration, Israel announced on Sunday that it would allow a multinational security force to enter Gaza under a proposal included in the US peace plan for the territory.

Domestic and International Pressure

The Washington visit also comes amid political challenges for Netanyahu at home. Israel is scheduled to hold national elections on October 27, with recent opinion polls showing the prime minister facing increasing electoral pressure.

Earlier this month, Israel also announced the redeployment of some of its forces from southern Lebanon under US-backed agreements reached with Lebanese authorities.

Political observers say a successful meeting with Trump could strengthen Netanyahu’s position domestically, even as public support for Israel has declined in parts of the United States in recent months.

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