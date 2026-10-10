Aaghosh President calls for greater mental health awareness, dignity and inclusion for orphaned girls with disabilities and special care needs

KARACHI: World Mental Health Day was observed at Aaghosh Home on Saturday, highlighting the importance of mental well-being, compassionate care and dignity for orphaned girls with physical and intellectual disabilities and special care needs.

Speaking at the event, Aaghosh President Shagufta Saba said mental health was an essential part of overall well-being. She urged society to address mental health challenges with understanding, compassion and appropriate care rather than stigma or embarrassment.

She emphasised that people with special needs deserved more than sympathy. They also needed respect, acceptance, protection and equal recognition in society.

“Every human being has the right to love, respect and a dignified life. Physical or mental challenges do not diminish the value of a person,” she said.

Saba explained that Aaghosh Home aimed to provide more than shelter and basic facilities. The institution also strives to create a safe and supportive environment where the girls can feel valued, protected and emotionally secure.

She stressed that emotional support was just as important as food, shelter and medical assistance for people requiring special care.

Highlighting the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health, Saba said many people struggled to discuss their difficulties openly. A lack of awareness often prevented them from seeking timely assistance.

She called for greater mental health awareness in homes, educational institutions, workplaces and healthcare facilities. She said early recognition of mental health concerns could help people receive appropriate support.

Saba also appealed to philanthropists, welfare organisations, healthcare professionals and civil society members to support institutions working for orphaned children and people with special needs.

“Aaghosh is not merely a shelter for us; it is a home for these girls. Our effort is to provide them with the same love, respect and protection that every daughter deserves,” she said.

She added that a compassionate and civilised society could be judged by how it treated its most vulnerable members.

Marking World Mental Health Day, Saba urged the public to listen to people facing mental health and disability-related challenges, understand their needs and ensure they receive dignity, kindness and inclusion.

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