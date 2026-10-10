Chitral Expo 2026 Commandant Chitral Scouts Inaugurates Third Edition

Col. Arsalan, Commandant Chitral Scouts, inaugurates the third Chitral Expo 2026 organised by TDAP Peshawar and CCCI.

The third Chitral Expo 2026 opened on Saturday at Pamir Riverside Inn Hotel, Chitral. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Peshawar, organised the two-day exhibition in collaboration with the Chitral Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI).

Col. Arsalan, Commandant Chitral Scouts, inaugurated the expo. Representatives of the business community, government departments, banks and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) attended the ceremony.

The inaugural session featured speeches by Col. Arsalan; Noman Bashir, Director of TDAP Peshawar; Fahad Azam, President of CCCI; and Aseer, Coordinator of CCCI.

The speakers highlighted Chitral’s potential in tourism, handicrafts, fresh fruits and vegetables, dry fruits, honey, gemstones, minerals and other value-added products. They stressed the importance of supporting local businesses, improving market access, strengthening public-private partnerships and creating new trade and investment opportunities.

World Mental Health Day: Shagufta Saba Highlights Compassionate Care at Aaghosh Home

The exhibition brought together participants from Lower and Upper Chitral, including Booni, Karimabad, Kalash and Garam Chashma, as well as Swat, Peshawar and Faisalabad. Organisers arranged 70 stalls, including 10 food stalls, to showcase a wide range of local and regional products, handicrafts and food items.

The expo offers entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and businesses an opportunity to display their products, establish business-to-business (B2B) connections and explore new markets.

Participation by government departments, financial institutions, NGOs and business representatives also demonstrated a shared commitment to supporting Chitral’s economic development.

The two-day exhibition will continue on October 11, offering further opportunities for networking, product promotion and collaboration among stakeholders.

Following the inauguration ceremony, Col. Arsalan also inaugurated the TDAP Help Desk at the Chitral Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The desk aims to help local businesses, entrepreneurs and exporters access TDAP services and obtain support for trade promotion and export development.

Follow THE AZB