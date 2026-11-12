University of Peshawar Signs MoU for Annual Student Scholarships

University of Peshawar partners with Urdu USA and GGF to launch annual student scholarships.

The University of Peshawar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Urdu USA, in collaboration with the Good Governance Forum (GGF), to establish an annual scholarship programme for deserving and talented students.

The initiative aims to recognise academic excellence, develop leadership qualities and expand educational opportunities for young people. Moreover, it seeks to prepare students to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s social and economic development.

Under the programme, Urdu USA and the Good Governance Forum will award annual scholarships to students from several academic disciplines. These include Social Work, Sociology, Psychology, Journalism, Economics, English, Urdu and International Relations. In addition, students of the university’s Law College and Jinnah College will also qualify.

Scholarships to Encourage Academic Excellence

The programme aims to encourage students to pursue academic excellence and realise their potential. Furthermore, it seeks to inspire them to accept greater responsibilities and play a constructive role in society.

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The initiative rests on the belief that recognising students’ achievements can motivate others to work towards higher academic and professional goals. As a result, the programme hopes to strengthen educational opportunities and develop future leaders.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr Johar appreciated the philanthropic contributions of the university’s former student, Syed Nasir. He also praised Syed Nasir’s commitment to supporting education and creating opportunities for the younger generation.

Good Governance Forum Urges Alumni to Give Back

Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Chairman of the Good Governance Forum, said the University of Peshawar had played a significant role in shaping its alumni.

He noted that the institution had broadened their intellectual horizons and provided the foundations for their professional careers. Therefore, he said, the time had come for former students to give back to the university and support future generations.

Dr Shah also expressed hope that the initiative would encourage other alumni and philanthropists to follow this example. They could, in turn, extend financial and institutional support to deserving students.

He further stressed that investment in education went beyond philanthropy. Instead, it represented an investment in Pakistan’s future.

Finally, he emphasised that an educated, enlightened and responsible younger generation remained essential for good governance, social progress and national development

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