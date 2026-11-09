Event highlights early detection, timely treatment and public awareness, while recognising the contributions of leading breast cancer specialists.

KARACHI: Youth Ka Pakistan (YKP) Foundation organised the Breast Cancer Awareness Health Seminar 2026 and Excellence Awards in Karachi. The event took place at the FPCCI Auditorium. It aimed to promote awareness, early detection and timely treatment of breast cancer.

Chief Guest Munawar Ali Mahesar attended the seminar. Other prominent guests included Abdullah Dhare, DSP Manisha Roopeta, Dr Rufina Soomro, Dr Najeeb Naimatullah, Dr Bushra Shirazi, Dr Naila Anjum Zahid and Dr Sadaf Nasir.

The event also brought together Dr Qurat-ul-Ain, Dr Maliha, Sarsup Rehan, A. Hameed Ghori, Akram Khan Mashhood, Erum Fawad, Khurshid Haider, Shoaibuddin Mujaddidi and Sheema Kermani.

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Other attendees included Mehreen Elahi, DSO Hajra Nawab, Alia Sarim, Ghazala Javed, Farzana Irfan, MPA Fozia Hameed and Kishwar Nazli. Dr Esther, Dr Khalid, Dr Rubina Farman, Lubna Mughal, Rabia Saleem, Dr Shameem and Dr Zeb also attended. Chefs Faiza Tahir and Iqra joined the gathering alongside other distinguished guests and medical professionals.

A key highlight was the presentation of the Breast Cancer Excellence Awards 2026. Sabi Arsh, Chairperson of YKP Foundation, presented the awards to leading breast surgeons, oncologists and radiologists.

The awards recognised their professional excellence and dedication to patient care. They also highlighted their contributions to breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Furthermore, the seminar stressed the importance of regular screening and early diagnosis. It encouraged women to seek medical advice and avoid delays in treatment. Participants also discussed the role of public awareness in saving lives.

At the conclusion, participants appreciated Sabi Arsh and her team. They praised the foundation’s efforts to promote breast cancer awareness. They also acknowledged its work in recognising medical professionals and advancing this important health cause.

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