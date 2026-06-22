Karachi: Whispers of Wellness, authored by renowned homeopath, lecturer and holistic health expert Dr Saira Bano, has been recognised as the first coffee table book produced among nearly 370 publications associated with Pakistan’s Memon community.

The recognition was announced by the Memon Book Foundation of Pakistan and the Memonology Research and Development Center, which described the publication as a notable addition to the academic and literary heritage of the community.

According to organisers, the book combines health education with visual presentation and literary expression, making it a distinctive contribution to wellness literature. In a message of appreciation, Foundation President Usman Batliwala and Associate Secretary Ashraf A. Rehman described the publication as an important intellectual resource that promotes health awareness and encourages a positive lifestyle.

During the event, Dr Saira Bano presented copies of Whispers of Wellness to Usman Batliwala, President of the Memon Book Foundation of Pakistan, Shabbir Haroon, President of the All Pakistan Memon Federation (APMF), and Bashir Jan Muhammad.

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Participants praised the book’s subject matter, production quality and presentation, calling it an example of scholarly excellence.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Saira Bano expressed gratitude for the recognition and said the achievement reflected the collective efforts of individuals working to promote literature, health awareness and positive living. She added that the book aims to encourage readers to adopt a natural, balanced and holistic lifestyle.

Whispers of Wellness explores themes including homeopathy, mental and physical wellbeing, nutritional awareness and holistic health practices. The publication has gained recognition across academic, literary and health circles and is increasingly being viewed as a valuable contribution to wellness studies.