Karachi: The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in Pakistan has expressed condolences following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita of Thailand, who died on 11 June 2026 at the age of 47 after a prolonged illness.

As a mark of respect and solidarity, H.E. Fazal Karim Dadabhoy, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire in Pakistan, visited the Royal Thai Consulate-General and signed the condolence book on behalf of the people and Government of Côte d’Ivoire.

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During the visit, condolences and prayers were conveyed to the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand in recognition of the late Princess’s life of public service and enduring legacy.

The gesture reflected continuing diplomatic goodwill and international friendship between Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand during a period of national mourning.

In its message, the Honorary Consulate paid tribute to Her Royal Highness and extended sympathies to the Royal Family and the Thai people.