WEXNET Quetta 2026 TDAP Opens First Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition in Balochistan

WEXNET Quetta 2026 brings women entrepreneurs together to showcase products and explore business opportunities.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has launched the first edition of WEXNET Quetta 2026, a women entrepreneurs exhibition at BUITEMS Expo Hall.

TDAP organised the event in collaboration with the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT), Women Development Department and Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI).

Other partners include EXIM Bank, Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC), BUITEMS and several development organisations.

Dr Rubaba Buledi, Advisor on Women Development to the Government of Balochistan, formally inaugurated the exhibition. Senior provincial assembly members, government officials, institutional representatives and women entrepreneurs attended the ceremony.

Government and Business Leaders Attend Inauguration

The opening ceremony brought together representatives from government and business institutions.

Among the distinguished guests were BBOIT Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar and QCCI President Ahmed Gul Kakar. EXIM Bank CEO Shahbaz H. Syed and PHDEC CEO Muhammad Naseer also attended.

Women Development Department Secretary Sher Shah Ghilzai and Social Welfare Department Secretary Asmatullah Qureshi joined representatives of BUITEMS and other partner organisations.

100 Stalls Showcase Women-Led Businesses

WEXNET Quetta 2026 runs on October 31 and November 1. The two-day exhibition brings together women entrepreneurs from Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

The event features 100 stalls across different product categories. Participants can display their products, meet potential buyers and explore new business opportunities.

It also offers women entrepreneurs opportunities to build commercial networks and identify new markets. The exhibition aims to promote locally made products and improve access to domestic and international buyers.

TDAP Seeks Greater Market Access for Women Entrepreneurs

The launch marks a new step in TDAP’s efforts to promote women-led enterprises. The authority aims to increase women’s participation in trade and commercial activities.

Through initiatives such as WEXNET, TDAP supports enterprise development, trade promotion and market access. Its efforts also focus on strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The exhibition reflects cooperation between TDAP, the Balochistan government, development partners and the private sector. Together, these institutions aim to connect women-owned businesses with wider commercial networks.

WEXNET Quetta 2026 carries the theme: “Celebrating Women. Connecting Businesses. Creating Opportunities.”

Exhibition Details

Event: WEXNET Quetta 2026 – Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition

WEXNET Quetta 2026 – Women Entrepreneurs Exhibition Dates: October 31 and November 1, 2026

October 31 and November 1, 2026 Venue: BUITEMS Expo Hall, Takatu Campus, Quetta

BUITEMS Expo Hall, Takatu Campus, Quetta Stalls: 100

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