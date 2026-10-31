Saeed Ghani, Munim Zafar Khan Visit Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show in Karachi

Saeed Ghani and Munim Zafar Khan visit the Furniture Trade Show at Expo Centre Karachi.

Sindh Provincial Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection Saeed Ghani and Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Munim Zafar Khan visited the Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026 at Expo Centre Karachi on Saturday.

The dignitaries attended as chief guests on the exhibition’s second day. They toured various stalls, viewed furniture products and interacted with manufacturers and exhibitors.

Saeed Ghani Calls for Support for Local Industry

Speaking during the visit, Saeed Ghani described Karachi as Pakistan’s economic hub. He said promoting industrial and commercial activity in the city was essential for national economic growth.

According to Ghani, the furniture industry creates jobs and contributes to economic development. He also said the Sindh government was committed to working with industrialists to support local businesses.

Trade exhibitions, he added, give manufacturers a platform to display their products, build business networks and reach new markets.

Munim Zafar Khan Highlights Challenges Facing Karachi Businesses

Munim Zafar Khan said Karachi remained the country’s economic backbone. However, he noted that industrialists, traders and business owners continued to face several challenges.

He called for better facilities for industries, greater encouragement of commercial activity and stronger support for local manufacturers.

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Khan also said growth in sectors such as furniture could strengthen businesses and create employment opportunities for young people.

Exhibition Promotes Pakistan’s Furniture Industry

Horizon Events Founder Rashid Ansari thanked the guests for attending. He said the exhibition aims to promote Pakistan’s furniture industry and bring quality furniture under one roof for consumers.

The event is organised by Horizon Events and sponsored by furniture brand The Roshaan’s. Media Hub (Pvt.) Ltd. serves as its official media partner.

Leading furniture manufacturers and companies from across Pakistan are showcasing their products. Visitors can explore wedding furniture, bedroom sets, sofa sets, dining tables and other household items.

Organisers are offering discounts of more than 50% on selected furniture products.

Final Day on Sunday, November 1

The organisers have invited Karachi residents, particularly families preparing for weddings and those furnishing their homes, to visit the exhibition’s final day.

The Pakistan First Furniture Trade Show 2026 will continue at Hall No. 4, Expo Centre Karachi, on Sunday, November 1. Visitors can explore the products and available discount offers before the exhibition closes.

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