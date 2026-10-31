Syed Babar Ali Centennial Tribute Book Launched in Islamabad

Syed Babar Ali’s centennial tribute book launched in Islamabad, celebrating his contributions to Pakistan.

Speakers honour the veteran industrialist, educationist and philanthropist, highlighting his role in building institutions and advancing Pakistan’s industrial, academic and cultural development.

Prominent figures from business, government, literature and public life gathered in Islamabad to celebrate the 100th year of Syed Babar Ali.

The occasion marked the launch of Syed Babar Ali, A Centennial Tribute, a book by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan. It documents the life and contributions of the veteran industrialist, educationist and philanthropist.

Corporate Pakistan Group and Nutshell Group organised the ceremony. Speakers noted that few individuals receive such recognition during their lifetime. They described the book as a tribute to Syed Babar Ali’s lasting contribution to Pakistan.

Iftikhar Arif Highlights Contributions to Literature and Culture

Renowned poet and intellectual Iftikhar Arif spoke about his association with Syed Babar Ali. He said people often recognise Ali’s contributions to business, industry and education but overlook his cultural work.

Arif highlighted his role in preserving languages, literature, calligraphy and traditional knowledge. He said Ali had made an exceptional contribution to protecting Pakistan’s regional and cultural heritage.

Finance Minister Recalls Mentorship

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb recalled beginning his professional career with the Packages Group under Syed Babar Ali’s mentorship.

Aurangzeb said he remained connected with the group and continued to admire Ali’s intellect, perspective and vision.

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He described Ali as an institution-builder and said his ability to establish lasting organisations set him apart.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Dr Musadik Malik also shared his memories of meeting Ali in the 1980s.

Malik described him as a visionary who recognised opportunities others often missed. He said Ali’s industrial vision and understanding of sustainability placed him ahead of his time.

Speakers Recognise Institution-Building Legacy

Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat highlighted Ali’s record of establishing durable institutions.

He observed that the world had many individual success stories but far fewer examples of people building institutions that lasted. Ali, he said, had established numerous such institutions.

Former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who served from 2015 to 2018, discussed Ali’s contributions to economic development and education.

Aman also highlighted the international standing of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), which Ali helped establish.

Contributions to Pakistan’s Financial and Industrial Landscape

Chairman of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Nadeem Karamat described Syed Babar Ali as one of the architects of Pakistan’s financial landscape.

He referred to Ali’s long-standing engagement with international institutions, including the World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Bank of America.

Planetive CEO Ayla Majid reflected on her experiences at LUMS and her encounters with Ali. She said his influence remained deeply embedded in Pakistan’s industrial and academic development.

Author Says Book Aims to Inspire Young Generation

Book author Muhammad Azfar Ahsan explained how he developed the project around Ali’s 100th birthday in June.

Ahsan recalled Ali’s philosophy of learning from others. He also thanked everyone who contributed to the publication.

He said the book aims to inspire younger generations through Ali’s life, ideas and achievements.

The speakers collectively recognised Syed Babar Ali’s contributions to business, education, literature, culture and institution-building. The centennial tribute celebrates a legacy that continues to shape Pakistan’s development.

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