October 23, 2026

WCCI Gilgit President Khushnoor Deedar Meets TDAP Officials to Strengthen Women’s Entrepreneurship

Web Desk October 23, 2026
WCCI Gilgit President Khushnoor Deedar meets TDAP Deputy Director Nazir Ali to discuss women’s entrepreneurship.

WCCI Gilgit: Khushnoor Deedar and her executive team meet TDAP Deputy Director Nazir Ali.

Khushnoor Deedar, newly elected President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Gilgit Division, visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Gilgit with members of her executive team and met Deputy Director Nazir Ali to discuss support for women entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, Deedar appreciated TDAP’s support for women-led businesses, particularly its capacity-building workshops and assistance for the All Pakistan Women Chamber Exhibition (APWCE) 2026 in Hunza.

She also called for expanding TDAP Gilgit’s operational scope to reach entrepreneurs across all 14 districts of the region. The proposed expansion aims to improve access to business development initiatives and create more opportunities for women entrepreneurs throughout Gilgit-Baltistan.

TDAP Reaffirms Support for Women Entrepreneurs

Deputy Director Nazir Ali congratulated Deedar and her newly elected executive team on assuming their leadership roles.

Along with professional success, social service is also my priority, Naheed Khan Saeed.

He emphasised that close coordination between TDAP and WCCI Gilgit Division would help strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and advance shared economic development goals in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting highlighted the importance of institutional collaboration, skills development and wider access to trade promotion initiatives for women-led enterprises.

Both organisations underscored the value of working together to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs and support regional economic growth.

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