Coke Studio Nu.WAV Concludes Six-Song Series with Young Stunners’ ‘Diwanay Dil’

The track features Young Stunners, Sabaat Batin and producer Jokhay, capturing Karachi’s unpredictable energy through Urdu hip-hop and a cinematic music video.

Coke Studio Nu.WAV has concluded its six-song series with Diwanay Dil, bringing together Young Stunners, singer Sabaat Batin and producer Jokhay. The track draws inspiration from Karachi’s restless energy, busy streets and everyday chaos.

Featuring Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus of Young Stunners alongside Sabaat Batin, the song blends contemporary Urdu hip-hop with live instrumentation. Its musical journey began with a simple guitar riff by Jokhay. He gradually developed the idea into a complete composition, adding drums and other musical elements.

However, rather than extensively changing the original idea, Jokhay retained the spontaneity of the initial session. This approach helped preserve the track’s original character.

Music Video Brings Karachi Streets to Life

The music video carries the song’s unpredictable energy onto the streets of Karachi. Talhah Yunus and Wali Baloch directed the film, which unfolds beneath the city’s Lilly Bridge.

An unusual traffic jam brings together a colourful mix of characters. The storyline follows Talha Anjum as he tries to reach a film shoot. Meanwhile, a groom, commuters, rickshaws and buses remain trapped in the congestion.

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As the scene develops, a superhero, a gorilla and dancers add increasingly bizarre twists. Together, these elements turn an ordinary traffic problem into an exaggerated cinematic spectacle.

The video also moves to a film set, where the boundary between the production and the storyline gradually blurs. Sabaat Batin appears in a rickshaw, reflecting his own journey as an emerging musician who travelled to studios before gaining recognition.

Kamal Khan Highlights Karachi’s Character

Coke Studio Nu.WAV Executive Producer Kamal Khan described the film as an expression of Karachi’s distinctive character. He pointed to the city’s traffic, unexpected encounters and larger-than-life moments.

Khan said the track brings together the individual energies of its performers. He also described the release as an appropriate conclusion to the six-song series.

Young Stunners, Sabaat Batin and Jokhay

Formed in 2012, Young Stunners have helped take Urdu hip-hop beyond Pakistan’s underground music scene. The duo comprises Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus. Their popular tracks include Gumaan, Afsanay, Quarantine and Two Tone.

Sabaat Batin hails from Munianwala near Faisalabad. He developed his music independently before gaining wider attention with Gal Sun.

Meanwhile, Jokhay has established himself as a prominent producer in Pakistan’s hip-hop scene. His long-standing collaborations with Young Stunners and his album Khana Badosh have contributed to his profile.

Nu.WAV Completes Its Six-Song Journey

With Diwanay Dil, Nu.WAV completes a musical journey that began with Dil. The series continued with Rangeen, Maheya, Shabnam and Qasam before reaching its final release.

Across the six songs, the platform brought established performers and emerging artists together. It also explored different sounds and collaborations within Pakistan’s contemporary music landscape.

Coke Studio’s Musical Journey

Coke Studio Pakistan is part of the international Coke Studio franchise. The platform features studio-recorded performances by established and emerging musicians. Since its launch in 2008, it has become Pakistan’s longest-running annual television music show.

The programme brings together diverse musical traditions and contemporary genres. Its sound draws on classical, folk, Sufi, qawwali, ghazal and bhangra music, alongside hip-hop, rock and pop.

The original concept began in Brazil in 2007 as Estúdio Coca-Cola. It aimed to bring together the musical styles of two Brazilian artists.

Nadeem Zaman, then Marketing Head of The Coca-Cola Company, later brought the concept to Pakistan. He partnered with Rohail Hyatt, a former member of Vital Signs, to develop the Pakistani edition.

The inaugural season premiered in 2008 with a live audience. Rohail Hyatt led production alongside his wife, Umber Hyatt, and cinematographer Nofil Naqvi.

Hyatt remained the executive producer until the sixth season. He stepped down in 2013, after which Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia of the band Strings took over production. They continued until the tenth season, which they announced would be their last.

The latest Nu.WAV series continues the platform’s tradition of bringing different musical voices together. Its final release, Diwanay Dil, places Karachi’s vibrant street culture at the centre of that collaboration.

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