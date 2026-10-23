Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Urges Nationwide Commitment to Polio Eradication on World Polio Day

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, First Lady of Pakistan, has called for renewed national commitment to eradicating polio. She urged parents, caregivers and communities to ensure every child receives the recommended vaccine doses.

In her World Polio Day message, she stressed that Pakistan must continue its efforts until every child gains protection against the preventable disease.

Polio eradication holds special personal significance for Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. Her mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, launched Pakistan’s first nationwide polio eradication campaign in 1994. Aseefa recalled that her mother personally administered the first polio drops to her, creating a lasting connection to the national campaign.

Every Child Must Receive Polio Vaccination

The First Lady acknowledged Pakistan’s progress against polio but stressed that the mission remains unfinished.

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Children who miss vaccination remain vulnerable, especially in communities where health teams struggle to reach families. She urged parents and caregivers to welcome polio teams and ensure their children receive the recommended doses during every campaign.

She also called on community elders, teachers and local leaders to explain the importance of repeated vaccination and encourage families to participate.

First Lady Pays Tribute to Frontline Polio Workers

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to frontline polio workers, particularly women vaccinators. These dedicated workers reach children in challenging conditions to protect them from the disease.

She also recognised the security personnel who safeguard vaccination teams. Attacks on those working to protect children, she stressed, must not weaken Pakistan’s determination to eradicate polio.

Collective Action Can Achieve a Polio-Free Pakistan

The First Lady emphasised that polio eradication requires sustained cooperation among the government, health workers, parents and communities.

She called for vaccination campaigns, public awareness and support for frontline workers to advance together. Every missed child, she warned, takes Pakistan further from its goal.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that Pakistan can achieve a polio-free future through consistent effort and public participation. She urged every citizen to support the national campaign until all children receive protection against polio.

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