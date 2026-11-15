November 15, 2026

Re-Polling Begins at Three Stations in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBA-16 Diamer-II

Web Desk November 15, 2026

Polling will continue until 5pm after an Election Tribunal ordered fresh voting over alleged irregularities.

GBA-16 Diamer-II re-polling at three polling stations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

GBA-16 Re-polling begins at three stations in Diamer-II.

Re-polling has begun at three polling stations in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly constituency GBA-16 Diamer-II. Voting will continue until 5pm.

The Election Tribunal ordered the re-polling after Syed Imam Malik challenged alleged irregularities at the three stations.

Following the counting of postal ballots, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Attaullah Shah was declared the winner with 6,618 votes.

Shah secured a narrow lead of 13 votes over Malik. However, the Election Tribunal suspended his membership of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on November 6. It also ordered fresh polling at the three stations.

Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir Ranked Second in Muslim 500 List

A total of 2,780 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the re-polling. The fresh vote will determine the outcome at the three stations.

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