Along with professional success, social service is also my priority, Naheed Khan Saeed.

Naheed Khan Saeed discusses women’s empowerment, vocational training and social service in an interview with Daily The AZB.

Interview by Syed Turab Shah

About Naheed Khan Saeed

Professional success is not simply about financial stability or personal growth. It also involves making a positive contribution to society. Naheed Khan Saeed’s career reflects this belief through her experience in banking, entrepreneurship and social service.

She began her professional journey in the banking sector, gaining experience at several local and international financial institutions. She later moved into the beauty and wellness industry, where she combined her business experience with a commitment to women’s training, skills development and community welfare.

Through practical training opportunities for young women and free skills workshops organised with the Kiran Foundation, she seeks to help girls from low-income families develop skills and work towards financial independence. She also arranges special salon visits, meals and personal care services for senior citizens.

In this interview with Daily The AZB, Naheed Khan Saeed discusses her career transition, business principles, women’s empowerment and the importance of using professional success to serve others.

AZB: Naheed Sahiba, tell us about your professional journey. In which field did you begin your career?

Naheed Khan Saeed: I began my professional journey in banking, where I gained experience in financial affairs, operations, customer service and professional relationship management. I worked with institutions including Prime Bank, ABN Amro Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), Simba Bank and Faysal Bank.

These experiences taught me discipline, integrity, teamwork and the importance of understanding customers’ needs. They also helped me appreciate professional standards and ethical conduct. The lessons I learned in banking became the foundation of my personality and subsequent business journey.

AZB: What led you to move from a structured sector like banking into the beauty and wellness industry?

Naheed Khan Saeed: Life sometimes requires us to explore new paths in response to changing circumstances and priorities. After marriage, I decided to develop my experience and skills in the beauty and wellness industry.

As I gained experience, I realised that a business built on professionalism, quality and ethical values could do more than generate income. It could also create employment and provide opportunities for others to learn.

I therefore wanted my salon to be more than a commercial venture. My aim was to create a platform where quality services, customer trust and learning opportunities would go hand in hand.

AZB: Which principles do you consider essential for success in the beauty industry?

Naheed Khan Saeed: I believe business success depends on more than profit. Quality, integrity, customer trust and consistency are equally important.

In the beauty industry, cleanliness, hygiene, service standards and respectful customer care are particularly important. When businesses follow ethical principles and understand their customers’ needs, they build lasting relationships.

For me, that trust is the real capital of any business.

AZB: You also provide training and practical experience to young women. What motivates you to support them?

Naheed Khan Saeed: I believe skills build confidence and open doors to independence. With this in mind, I have tried to provide aspiring young women with practical training and internship opportunities at my salon.

I also offer short courses that introduce participants to different areas of beauty and personal care. I want young women to recognise their potential, develop their abilities and find ways to earn a respectable living.

My hope is that they will use these skills to create better opportunities for themselves and their families.

AZB: Tell us about your association with the Kiran Foundation and its free training workshops.

Naheed Khan Saeed: Social service is an important responsibility for me. Through the Kiran Foundation, free skills development workshops are organised for young women from low-income families.

The workshops introduce participants to basic skills in hairdressing, makeup and personal grooming. Our aim is to give them practical knowledge that they can use to pursue employment or, eventually, establish their own small businesses.

I believe the right training and a genuine opportunity can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life. When we help people develop their abilities, we also help them move towards financial independence.

AZB: What measures are needed to make women economically independent?

Naheed Khan Saeed: Education and practical skills are both essential. Every woman has different circumstances, so training should be relevant to real employment opportunities and everyday economic needs.

Vocational education, small-business opportunities and proper guidance can help women explore different ways to earn an income. Families and society also have an important role to play by encouraging women and supporting their ambitions.

When women receive opportunities to progress, they can improve their own lives while contributing to their families and the wider community.

AZB: You also organise welfare activities for senior citizens. Could you tell us more about this work?

Naheed Khan Saeed: Senior citizens deserve our attention, respect and affection. As people grow older, they need not only basic facilities but also emotional support, comfort and a sense of belonging.

With this in mind, I invite senior citizens from an old-age home to my salon every year. We arrange a meal for them and provide personal care services in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

I want them to enjoy special moments and feel valued as an important part of society. For me, bringing happiness to someone’s face is one of the most meaningful forms of service.

AZB: You also participate in women’s social and networking forums. How important are these platforms?

Naheed Khan Saeed: These forums allow women to learn from one another, exchange experiences and build professional relationships.

When women share their achievements and challenges, they can inspire others to pursue their goals. Mentorship, mutual support and positive connections are important for women’s professional development and entrepreneurship.

Such platforms also remind us that progress becomes easier when people encourage one another rather than compete unnecessarily.

AZB: You have experience in the corporate sector, business and social service. What have these different fields taught you?

Naheed Khan Saeed: Every field has taught me valuable lessons. Banking taught me discipline, responsibility and professional ethics. Business taught me decision-making, consistency and the importance of customer trust.

Social service, meanwhile, strengthened my belief that our abilities and resources should benefit others.

To me, true success means growing personally while also finding ways to improve the lives of people around us. Professional achievements become more meaningful when they create opportunities and bring positive change to society.

AZB: What are your priorities for the future?

Naheed Khan Saeed: I want to maintain the quality and professionalism of my business while continuing my training and welfare activities.

Providing young women with opportunities to learn practical skills, improve their abilities and move towards financial independence remains particularly important to me.

I also want to use my experience and available resources for constructive purposes and reach as many people as possible through my work.

AZB: Finally, what message would you give young women who want to achieve something in life but face difficulties?

Naheed Khan Saeed: Believe in your abilities, keep learning and do not abandon your goals because of fear or temporary setbacks.

Hard work, patience, honesty and consistency are essential for success. If you are interested in a particular field, seek proper training, gain practical experience and do not hesitate to begin with small steps.

Also, remain open to guidance and support from others. No one succeeds entirely alone.

I believe success becomes truly meaningful when it creates opportunities for others to learn, grow and improve their lives. That is the kind of success I want to continue pursuing.

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