Denmark Thrash Portugal 4-1 as Ronaldo’s International Retirement Overshadows Tribute

Rasmus Hojlund scores twice as Denmark beat Portugal in Braga, spoiling the hosts’ first match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement.

Denmark defeated Portugal 4-1 on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League, spoiling a night dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo following his retirement from international football.

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Denmark produced an impressive performance in Braga. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen also found the net, while Bernardo Silva scored Portugal’s late consolation.

The result moved Denmark to second place in Group A4 with nine points from five matches. Portugal remained top with 12 points, having won their first four group fixtures.

Denmark need a draw against Norway on Tuesday to secure a quarter-final place. Norway beat Wales 3-1 in the other group fixture.

Portugal Pay Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Before kick-off, Portugal honoured Ronaldo, who announced his international retirement the previous week.

Players and mascots entered the stadium wearing shirts bearing Ronaldo’s name and his famous number seven. Supporters also displayed a large banner reading, “Thank you captain”.

The crowd applauded when the match clock reached the seventh minute.

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003. He went on to score 146 international goals in 234 appearances, setting world records for both goals and appearances in men’s international football.

His greatest international achievement came in 2016, when he helped Portugal win the European Championship.

However, his international career ended following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus. The disagreement reportedly followed his omission from a Nations League fixture in September. The Portuguese football federation subsequently imposed a 30-day suspension before Ronaldo announced his retirement.

Hojlund Leads Denmark’s Scoring Display

Denmark started strongly and created several opportunities. Their pressure finally produced a goal shortly before half-time.

Rúben Dias handled the ball while challenging Hojlund in the penalty area. Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty.

Hojbjerg converted from the spot in the 43rd minute to give Denmark a 1-0 lead.

Hojlund doubled the advantage five minutes after the restart. He met Mikkel Damsgaard’s delivery with a superb volley.

Seven minutes later, the Napoli striker scored again. He moved past Renato Veiga before firing a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The third goal left the home supporters stunned. Denmark continued to control the match as Portugal struggled to respond.

Joachim Andersen added the fourth goal in the 75th minute. He rose to meet Mathias Jensen’s delivery and headed the ball into the net.

Bernardo Silva scored a late consolation in stoppage time. However, his goal did little to ease the frustration among Portugal supporters.

Fernandes Calls Defeat a Learning Experience

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes described the defeat as a learning experience.

“There are no nights to forget; it was a night of learning, of seeing the mistakes we made,” he said.

He also praised Denmark’s finishing, saying the visitors converted their opportunities and made the difference.

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Denmark captain Morten Hjulmand praised the collective performance.

“Every single Denmark player put in their best performance I’ve seen in a long time. Even the substitutes, which made for a fantastic overall display,” he said.

He added that Denmark deserved the victory after scoring several excellent goals.

Norway Beat Wales 3-1

In the other Group A4 match, Norway defeated Wales 3-1 in Oslo.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring just before the hour mark with a low strike. Substitute Andreas Schjelderup then doubled Norway’s lead after Erling Haaland delivered a low cross.

Wales briefly reduced the deficit in the 79th minute. David Brooks chipped the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

However, Haaland sealed Norway’s victory by converting a penalty two minutes from time.

The result left Wales facing the prospect of finishing bottom of the group and dropping to League B.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland moved closer to promotion to League A for the first time. They need one point from their final Group B2 match against Hungary on Tuesday, following a 1-0 victory over Ukraine.

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