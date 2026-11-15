Philippines and Australia Sign Defence Pact to Streamline Joint Military Activities

The agreement aims to reduce administrative hurdles, strengthen maritime cooperation and expand joint training and defence coordination.

The Philippines and Australia signed a defence cooperation arrangement on Sunday to simplify joint military activities and deepen security ties.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the arrangement would streamline the implementation of the bilateral Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). It will also simplify coordination procedures between the two countries.

“Rather than 100 steps to do a single thing, it will just now take 10,” Teodoro told reporters. He described the agreement as an “anti-red tape measure” for implementing SOVFA.

Teodoro said the arrangement would support closer cooperation among maritime, air and land forces. It would also expand collaboration in humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

Furthermore, he said the agreement would strengthen the Philippines’ “credible deterrence posture”, including in the South China Sea.

Manila and Canberra Deepen Security Cooperation

The Philippines has expanded its security partnerships while maintaining its longstanding alliance with the United States. Manila has cited China’s actions in the South China Sea as a key reason for strengthening these ties.

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The strategic waterway remains a source of tension because several countries have overlapping maritime claims.

Australia has consistently supported the Philippines’ position. It has also backed a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal, which found no legal basis under international law for China’s expansive maritime claims. Beijing rejects the ruling.

China maintains that its activities in the South China Sea are lawful and professional. It has also criticised joint military activities between Manila and its security partners, arguing that such exercises increase regional tensions.

Albanese Announces Maritime Security Support

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese witnessed the signing ceremony in Manila. He is visiting the Philippine capital to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Albanese said the agreement would improve maritime awareness and information sharing. It would also strengthen strategic dialogue, military training and interoperability.

In addition, the agreement would support the development of defence infrastructure.

Albanese also announced further Australian investment in maritime domain awareness. The support will include drone technology, equipment and training.

These initiatives aim to improve the detection of maritime and cybersecurity threats.

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