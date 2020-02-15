KARACHI – Waste Busters (WB) has partnered up with L’Oréal Pakistan for the beauty brand’s Brandstorm 2020 – an annual global competition for undergraduates and graduates – based on the theme ‘BUILD A PLASTIC-LESS FUTURE IN THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY’.

While this year’s competition promotes ecological awareness among the youth by challenging them to come up with skincare, hair care and beauty products using little-to-no plastic, WB has officially joined hands with L’Oréal to help them collect, sort and recycle plastic waste while on university grounds. The partnership provides the latter an assurance and authentication that the waste is being recycled, while the former takes forward its vision and encourages the students on campus to collect and deposit the waste at the kioske they installed. On the deposit of five plastic bottles, students were given an option between being treated to free blow-dry/hairstyling or get a printed t-shirt.

While sharing his thoughts on the partnership, CEO Waste Busters Asif Farooki said,

“I am delighted that we have gotten yet another great opportunity to further the cause of spreading awareness on waste management among the young minds of today. We noticed that students not only collected waste on the campus but also brought in bottles from home to help us recycle. It is truly inspiring to see them actually taking waste hazard seriously and wanting to do their part in getting the issue under control.”

The two-day activity reached IBA Main Campus (Karachi) on 12th February before concluding at LUMS (Lahore, 3-4 Feb) and NUST (Islamabad, 6-7 Feb) earlier this month. WB was able to collect an impressive number of plastic bottles at all the universities – 2,000, 3,700 and 2,500, respectively. The end goal of WB, one of the most prominent waste management companies in Pakistan today is to help masses realize the importance of waste management and switch to eco-friendly alternatives.

About Waste Busters (WB):

Waste Busters (WB) is one of the most reputable names in the waste management domain in Pakistan, with the motto to make the environment waste-free and provide eco-friendly recycling solutions. WB aims to work as a social motivator towards a clean and green Pakistan.

