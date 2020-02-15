Joint Declaration Of Turkish President Visit To Pakistan Issue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey have reiterated their firm resolve to transform bilateral fraternal relations into an ever-expanding, mutually beneficial, strategic partnership between the two countries.

A joint declaration issued at the conclusion of 6th session of Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad tonight (Friday), reaffirmed that the time-tested and unparalleled relations between the two countries are embedded in a common historical, religious and cultural heritage.

The two sides emphasized that the bilateral fraternal relations are a sacred trust, that must be protected, nurtured and transmitted onwards to successive generations as common heritage.

The statement underlined the importance and centrality of Turkey-Pakistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council mechanism in expanding Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations.

The leadership of the two countries welcomed the finalization of the landmark Pakistan-Turkey Declaration of Strategic Economic Framework and Action Plan.

The joint declaration reiterated common resolve of the two countries to fight the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

It underscored the need for addressing the root causes of terrorism, including by resolving prolonged conflicts and ending situations of foreign occupation.

Both the countries reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality or civilization; and calling for extending the scope of the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime to individuals and entities currently outside its ambit.

The declaration expressed deep concern at the rising tide of Islamophobia, and condemning in the strongest terms the recent terrorist and racist attacks against Muslims across the globe.

Like this: Like Loading...