The Kyiv strikes intensified overnight as Russian missile and drone attacks hit multiple Ukrainian cities. Officials reported civilian deaths and widespread destruction across key infrastructure.

The Kyiv strikes also damaged the historic Dormition Cathedral, raising global concern over cultural and religious heritage protection during ongoing conflict.

Volodymyr Zelensky Kyiv Strikes Response

Volodymyr Zelensky strongly condemned the Kyiv strikes and called them one of the most severe attacks on Christian heritage.

He reportedly said Russia launched over 70 missiles and 611 drones. He emphasized that the attack targeted both civilians and cultural sites.

Zelensky urged stronger international response. He called for increased air defense support and pressure on Russia.

He also discussed peace efforts in a call with global leaders. However, no breakthrough was reported.

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Dormition Cathedral Kyiv Strikes Damage

The Kyiv strikes severely damaged the historic Dormition Cathedral, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Fire broke out in the cathedral complex during the overnight assault. Emergency crews later extinguished the flames.

Officials reported structural damage and a large hole in the building. Smoke was seen rising from the religious landmark.

The site has historical importance dating back centuries. It has previously suffered damage during earlier attacks.

Emmanuel Macron Condemns Kyiv Strikes

Emmanuel Macron condemned the Kyiv strikes and called the attack unacceptable.

He stated that nothing justifies damage to universal heritage sites. His comments were shared on social media platform X.

France is expected to raise the issue at an upcoming G7 meeting. Ukraine’s situation remains a key agenda topic.

Macron’s response added diplomatic pressure on Russia. However, Moscow denied targeting the cathedral.

Vitali Klitschko Reports Kyiv Strikes Impact

Vitali Klitschko confirmed the Kyiv strikes left over 140,000 residents without electricity.

He reported damage to residential buildings and infrastructure across the capital. Several fires broke out during the attacks.

At least 23 people were wounded in Kyiv alone. Emergency services continued rescue operations throughout the day.

Authorities warned residents to stay alert as air raid sirens continued across regions.

Kharkiv Rescue Workers Killed Strikes

The Kyiv strikes were part of a wider wave that also hit Kharkiv.

Officials said five rescue workers died while responding to a fire caused by a strike. Additional civilians were injured in the city.

Emergency teams faced repeated risks during rescue operations. Authorities described the losses as tragic and devastating.

The attacks highlighted ongoing dangers faced by first responders in conflict zones.

Russia Drone Strike Retaliation Claims

Russian officials claimed the Kyiv strikes targeted military infrastructure. They denied intentionally striking the cathedral.

Moscow stated that a Patriot air defense system may have misfired. However, no evidence was provided for the claim.

Ukraine rejected the explanation and blamed deliberate targeting. Independent verification remains limited due to ongoing conflict.

The situation continues to escalate tensions between both sides.

Kyiv Strikes Raise Global Concerns

The Kyiv strikes come ahead of major international meetings discussing the war. Leaders are expected to debate further support for Ukraine.

The attacks intensified global calls for stronger defense systems. Cultural destruction has added to international criticism.

Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine during the strikes. The situation remains highly unstable.

Officials warn that further escalation is possible in coming days.