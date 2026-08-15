Clifton community leaders and residents gather for the Pakistan Independence Day flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

Pakistani-American community marks the country’s 79th Independence Day as Clifton leaders highlight heritage, service and a shared commitment to the American dream

CLIFTON, N.J., August 14, 2026 — Clifton’s diverse community gathered at Clifton City Hall on Friday for the annual Pakistan Independence Day Flag-Raising Ceremony, marking Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day while celebrating the contributions of Pakistani-Americans to the city and the United States.

Dr. Gholam Mujtaba addressed the gathering alongside Clifton Mayor Raymond Grabowski and event organiser Amna Khwaja. The ceremony also brought together elected officials, civic leaders, community representatives and residents from across Clifton.

Among those attending were Councilman Tony Latona, Passaic County Commissioner Nick Veliky, Passaic County Surrogate Zoila S. Cassanova, Assad Mujtaba, Iris Reyes, Tarek AlNatour, Tom Whittles, Clifton GOP Chairman Bob Calcagno, Dr. Qasim Cheema, Umer Chaudhry, Azeem, Richie and Dorothy Gilmore, along with numerous community members and well-wishers.

In his address, Dr. Mujtaba described diversity as one of the defining strengths of the American experience. He highlighted the contributions of generations of people from different cultures, faiths and national backgrounds who have helped shape the United States around shared ideals of liberty, opportunity and service.

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He said the country’s diversity has played a central role in creating a society where people from around the world can contribute while maintaining their cultural heritage.

Dr. Mujtaba also spoke about the historic relationship between the United States and Pakistan, referring to Pakistan’s role during important periods of the Cold War and subsequent regional and international cooperation.

He said the history between the two countries could serve as a foundation for stronger diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations in the future.

The Pakistan Independence Day ceremony carried a message that extended beyond the Pakistani-American community. Speakers and participants highlighted the idea that Americans can celebrate and preserve their cultural heritage while remaining united by a common national identity.

The Pakistani green-and-white flag was raised at Clifton City Hall alongside the Stars and Stripes, creating a symbolic display of the cultural diversity that characterises the city.

The gathering reflected Clifton’s multicultural character, with residents from different backgrounds coming together around shared principles of community, mutual respect and public service.

The celebration ultimately presented a message of unity while recognising the importance of cultural heritage. For the Pakistani-American community, the occasion offered an opportunity to honour Pakistan’s independence while reaffirming its connection to the wider American community.

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