Various countries close borders to contain coronavirus spread

Various global countries have decided to close their borders, impose strict entries and quarantine requirements and restrict large gatherings in an effort to contain spread of coronavirus

The World Health Organization has termed Europe as pandemic’s current epicenter after reporting more cases and deaths than the rest of world combined.

The United States and Spain have already declared state of emergencies in their respective lands.

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have decided to close its borders to all except its own nationals and legal residents from today until 13th of next month.

In the United Kingdom, local and mayoral elections have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Greece has decided to suspend all flights to and from northern Italy until 23rd of this month.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said no any cruise ships would come to New Zealand until 30th of June.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced to close its land borders with Poland and Norway to foreigners.

Namibia, where first two cases were reported has announced banning all mass gatherings for 30 days and clamping down on travel to three countries.

Similarly, the UAE has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Lebanon, Turkey, Syria and Iraq until further notice.

Morocco also suspended flights to and from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Portugal over coronavirus fears.

Meanwhile, Austria has announced immediate financial assistance package worth 4 billion euros to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



