PM personally overseeing measures to deal with coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is personally overseeing measures to deal with coronavirus and will address the nation soon.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that he advises people to follow safety instructions issued by the government.

He said while there is a need for caution there is no need for panic.

The Prime Minister said that we are alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people.

He said the World Health Organization has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world.



