HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM personally overseeing measures to deal with coronavirus

Web Desk 12 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is personally overseeing measures to deal with coronavirus and will address the nation soon.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said that he advises people to follow safety instructions issued by the government.

He said while there is a need for caution there is no need for panic.

The Prime Minister said that we are alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people.

He said the World Health Organization has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world.

Web Desk

Related Articles

Alice Wells

Alice Wells to arrive in Islamabad today on a five-day-long visit

August 5, 2019

Pakistan to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

August 2, 2019

Information Minister rejects reports of any Israeli plane landing in Pakistan

October 27, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints 15 MNAs as Parliamentary Secretaries

September 27, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: