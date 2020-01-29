Valvoline 300 Gas Engines Celebration held PAF Museum

KARACHI – Valvoline 300 Gas Engines Celebration was held here at PAF Museum earlier today chaired by OES shareholders Mr. Azhar Iqbal, Mr. Nasim Ahmed, Mr. Muhammad Saeed, and Mr. Jawaid Iqbal. Valvoline Business Manager Middle East, Africa & Pakistan – Mr. Christos Metsios and Marketing Manager MENAP – Mr. Abid Ali Mawjee also presented and graced the occasion. Around 400 customers from various cities participated in the event and appreciated Valvoline premium products as well as their value-added services of Orient Energy Systems (Pvt.) Ltd. for over two decades.

Mr Christos Metsios along with the valvoline team graced the occasion

It may be noted that OES was the first company to introduce a 24X7 service concept in the Pakistan Power sector and contributed heavily across Pakistan. Valvoline® is the world’s first and most enduring lubricant brand for the last 153 Years and this fact alone makes Valvoline special. It has a unique slogan, “World’s first & World’s finest” and it operates in over 140 countries. Since 1866, Valvoline launched many groundbreaking innovations that changed the industry. Today, the end users trust Valvoline because it offers a better formula for businesses and consumers through innovative products and services, helps to extend engine life, save fuel, increase performance, reduce environmental impact and enhance reliability.

In 1866, Dr. John Ellis established the industry’s first brand when he poured his lubricant into the stuck valves of a large V-shaped steam engine, freeing the valves to move easily. He went to register the name VALV-O-LINE as the world’s very first trademarked oil brand. Today, Valvoline is a leading lubricant specialist globally with 153 years of experience under the belt. It is amongst the top five oil brands in countries like the USA, Australia, India, etc. Valvoline is the Official Lubricants Partner for Manchester City football club and has had brand ambassadors like Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting in cricket.

The improved formulation of engine oil 100% made in Europe, after rigorous trials from Jenbacher, was introduced in Pakistan in 2018, with Orient Energy systems as sole representatives. In less than two years, Valvoline & Orient Energy have exceeded 300 gas engines in Pakistan with exceptional oil performance & premium services such as international testing and extensive end-user training.

Valvoline Some Global Innovations

1939 Valvoline™ developed a single grade oil, called X-18 that eliminates the need for 18 other specific car lubricants.

In 1954 Valvoline developed its all-climate oil, so people don’t have to switch oils for each season.

In 1965 Keeping in mind the obsession with speed and power of muscle cars, Valvoline introduced an oil specifically designed for racing, now called VR1.

In 1996 introduced DuraBlend, its first synthetic-blend motor oil to withstand increasingly hotter engine temperatures

In 2000, for the aging population of cars from the ’80s and ’90s, developed MaxLife, to help restore lost horsepower in cars with over 75,000 miles.



