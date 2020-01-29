Pakistan Africa Trade
BUSINESS

Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference to be held from 30th to 31st January at Kenya

Posted on

ISLAMABAD – Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment is arriving in Nairobi to attend Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference, scheduled to start on 30th January 2020.

The Advisor and Foreign Minister Mr. Shah Mahmood Qureshi will deliver keynote speeches, highlighting the relations of Pakistan with Africa. Commerce Secretary, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, will present trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, to the African delegates and invite them to enhance Pakistan-Africa trade and Investment level, and develop banking and transportation channels to facilitate trade.

Representatives of over eighty leading Pakistani companies have also arrived in Kenya to attend the Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference, from textiles, pharmaceutical and surgical sectors, engineering goods, home appliances, tractors and agricultural implements, IT services, rice, fruits and vegetables, cement and construction services, etc.

Representatives of National Database Registration Authority and Frontier Works Organization will also be giving presentations in the Conference to offer their services, while Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, will also be making a presentation to offer Pakistani ports services to African traders for shipping their goods to Afghanistan, Central Asia & China.

Kenyan Minister of Trade, State Minister from Uganda, Undersecretaries from Egypt and Sudan are attending the conference.

Moreover,  forty (40) senior officials and over one hundred and fifty businessmen from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia, and Burundi have also arrived/ are arriving in Nairobi today, to attend the conference.

Over a hundred companies from Kenya are participating in the conference. Senior Officials from Egypt, Nigeria, Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Tunisia, etc. will be presenting their countries’ trade and investment potential and discuss linkages to enhance trade with Pakistan.

The delegations led by senior officials will also have meetings with Advisor Commerce, Secretary Commerce, and Secretary TDAP to discuss bilateral trade issues. Over two thousand B2B meetings have been confirmed so far between African and Pakistani companies by TDAP for the two-day event.

