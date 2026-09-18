September 18, 2026

Uzbekistan Condemns Attempted Drone Attack Near Holy City of Mecca

Web Desk September 18, 2026
Uzbekistan Foreign Ministry statement condemning an attempted drone attack toward Mecca.

Uzbekistan condemns an attempted drone attack directed toward the holy city of Mecca.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan has strongly condemned an attempted unmanned aerial vehicle attack directed toward the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the ministry expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said actions that threaten holy sites, civilians or civilian infrastructure remain unacceptable.

Uzbekistan called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and comply fully with international law.

The ministry also urged respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states.

Call for Regional Peace and Stability

Uzbekistan said it supports efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Saylani Calls for Uniform Enforcement of Federal Austerity Measures

The ministry stressed the need for continued efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region.

It reaffirmed that protecting civilians and religious sites should remain a priority amid the ongoing regional tensions.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

US Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., linked to the National Fraud Detection Center initiative.

US Justice Department Launches National Fraud Center to Tackle Cross-Border Schemes

Web Desk September 18, 2026
Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising maritime security tensions

Iran Reports Tanker Strike as Yemen Fighting Raises Red Sea Shipping Risks

Web Desk September 18, 2026
Emergency responders at Banga National High School after a school shooting in South Cotabato, Philippines

Three Students Killed in Philippines School Shooting, Including Suspected Gunman

Web Desk September 18, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com