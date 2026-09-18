Uzbekistan condemns an attempted drone attack directed toward the holy city of Mecca.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan has strongly condemned an attempted unmanned aerial vehicle attack directed toward the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the ministry expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said actions that threaten holy sites, civilians or civilian infrastructure remain unacceptable.

Uzbekistan called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and comply fully with international law.

The ministry also urged respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states.

Call for Regional Peace and Stability

Uzbekistan said it supports efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Saylani Calls for Uniform Enforcement of Federal Austerity Measures

The ministry stressed the need for continued efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region.

It reaffirmed that protecting civilians and religious sites should remain a priority amid the ongoing regional tensions.

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