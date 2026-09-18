Rotary Club Karachi Nexus organizes a Literacy Month meeting to promote education and address the issue of out-of-school children.

Rotary Club Karachi Nexus organized a focus meeting to mark Literacy Month and highlight efforts to improve education and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

A large number of Rotarians, district officials and representatives from different sectors attended the meeting. Senior officials from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), UNIO and the United Nations also participated.

Director NADRA and Dr. Farhana from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation were among the attendees.

Focus on Out-of-School Children

Faiz Qudwai, Chairman of Rotary Pakistan UTC (United for Literacy), attended the event as chief guest. Abdul Jabbar Murri, Director of Nourpha Education, served as the guest of honour.

Iqbal Qureshi, a key figure behind Pakistan Literacy Nation Pakistan, also attended the meeting.

Muhammad Ali Haider, General Secretary of Rotary Club Karachi Nexus, presented details of the club’s Out-of-School Children Project.

The project aims to achieve zero out-of-school children in two Union Councils. Rotary representatives said the initiative seeks to ensure that every school-age child in the selected areas attends school.

The General Secretary and Literacy Chair also explained how Rotary and the District Chair are supporting the initiative.

District Support for Literacy Project

Rotary Club Karachi Nexus President Malik Tahir Iqbal Arain briefed participants on the club’s work in education.

He highlighted several initiatives and the club’s performance in the education sector. Arain also announced plans to develop a disability agenda through the Rotary Club Karachi Nexus platform.

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Rotary International District 3271 Pakistan District Governor Shahzad Sabir praised the Out-of-School Children Project and pledged district support.

“I have appreciated this project on every forum and promoted it, and we take it seriously so that it becomes a district-encored project in the future,” Sabir said.

Faiz Kidwai Calls for Government School Reform

Faiz Kidwai stressed the importance of improving government school infrastructure to raise education standards.

“When we cannot fix the structure of government schools, the quality of education cannot improve,” he said.

Kidwai argued that Pakistan cannot rely solely on private schools to expand access to quality education. He also highlighted the need to develop values, civic responsibility and good citizenship among children.

He noted that educational standards have improved in some areas, but social civility has declined. The education system, he said, should also help children become responsible members of society.

Kidwai said Rotary Mission of Pakistan would continue projects in collaboration with UNICEF. He also briefed participants about the tablet program launched by Pakistan Smart Village.

He called for a long-term national education program involving the chief ministers of all four provinces. Coordinated efforts, he said, could help Pakistan achieve its education targets.

New Members Receive Certificates

Adeel, Chairman of Non-Formal Education of the District, delivered the vote of thanks. He said Rotary Club Karachi Nexus would continue organizing initiatives focused on education and social development.

Muslim Hands, representing CRA, will also collaborate with Rotary on future initiatives.

Meanwhile, Aslam Khaliq, Chair of Membership Development, distributed membership certificates to new club members.

Former President Khurram Anis, Founder Kausar Aslam, former President Ana Haider, Chairman Sindh Health Commission Dr. Khalid Hussain Sheikh, Treasurer Javed Zaidi and numerous Rotarians attended the meeting.

Other participants included Shakeel A. Baig, Shujaat Baig (Guru), Mirza Intikhab Alam, Saeed Ahmed, Naseem Bukhari, Parveen Khan, Jamal Zia, Imran Mehmood, Mehnaz Imran, Gulraiz Ahmed Raza, Zareen Ansari, Fahad Ansari, Dr. Atif Saeed Anjum, Naeem Ullah Khan, Muhammad Kamal Khan, Barrister Samina Rani, Architect Iqbal Baloch, Nasira Khan, Ahmed Zeeshan, Syed Osama Zaidi, Saima Naqi, Zubia Azeem, Professor Murshid Ali Khan, Shariq Ahmed, District Media Chair Rotary International 3271 Syed Turab Shah, Syed Talha Ali, Junaid Hidayat and others.

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