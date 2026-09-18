The fuel retailer says most of its nationwide outlets began offering the government-backed petrol subsidy within a day of its launch.

Byco, the retail fuel brand of Cnergyico Pk Limited, has rapidly rolled out the Fuel Relief scheme across most of its nationwide network.

The programme was launched by the Prime Minister to provide targeted assistance to eligible motorists. More Byco outlets are joining the scheme each day.

Rs100 Petrol Relief for Eligible Motorists

Under the government-funded programme, eligible motorcycle, three-wheeler and car owners can receive Rs100 relief per litre of petrol.

The scheme covers cars with engine capacities of up to 800cc. Customers must meet the programme’s terms and conditions to qualify.

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Motorists in cities, towns and along major highways are already using the subsidy at participating Byco stations.

Byco Mobilises Retail Network

Cnergyico Vice Chairman Usama Qureshi said the company acted quickly after the scheme was announced.

He said the rapid rollout reflected Byco’s operational strength. He also said the company was committed to helping the government reach eligible beneficiaries without delay.

“The speed of this rollout reflects Byco’s operational strength and its commitment to supporting the Government of Pakistan in delivering relief to its intended beneficiaries without delay,” Qureshi said.

How Motorists Can Claim the Relief

Eligible motorists must register by SMS to 9771 before visiting a participating Byco station.

After registration, customers can obtain a fuel relief token. They can then use the token at an eligible Byco outlet.

Registration and eligibility information is available through the official programme website.

Teams Working to Assist Customers

Byco said its retail teams were mobilised within hours of the scheme’s announcement.

Staff are assisting customers at participating outlets. They are also responding to questions and helping motorists redeem their fuel relief tokens.

The company has launched an awareness campaign to increase public understanding of the programme.

The campaign is running across social media and digital platforms. It also includes outdoor advertising and roadside hoardings.

More Byco Stations to Join

Byco said it would continue expanding the scheme across its retail network.

The company also pledged to facilitate eligible customers throughout Pakistan. More outlets are expected to become part of the programme as implementation continues.

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