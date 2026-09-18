BMG Leaders Understand Business Issues and Can Get Them Resolved, Says Arif Habib

Business leaders and BMG representatives attend a dinner hosted in connection with the KCCI elections.

Businessman Arif Habib has said that Businessmen Group (BMG) leaders understand the issues facing the business community and have the ability to present them effectively before the government.

He made the remarks at a dinner hosted by Premier Cables on behalf of Shoaib Ismail, Shahid Ismail, Asif Ismail, Hafiz Junaid Ismail and Muzammil Shoaib in honour of BMG leaders and candidates contesting the ongoing Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) elections.

The gathering brought together prominent business leaders and representatives of small and large enterprises from across Karachi.

Among those attending were Arif Habib, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President Rehan Hanif, Abdul Rahim Janoo, Waseem-ur-Rehman, Shaukat Sulaiman, Faisal Khalil, Abdul Razzaq Agar, Ahmed Chinoy, Faisal Moez Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen, Zubair Chhaya, Shabbir Haroon, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Masroor Ahmed Khan, Younus Bashir, Fayyaz Ilyas, Shamim Firpo, Anjum Nisar, Tariq Yousuf, Majid Aziz, Rizwan Irfan, Darshaw Nisar and Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh.

Arif Habib Highlights Business Representation

Arif Habib, head of Arif Habib Group, said BMG leaders had a long history of representing Karachi’s business community.

He said the group raises business issues through research-based representation and presents them before relevant government authorities.

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Habib also highlighted Pakistan’s export challenges. He noted that the rupee-dollar exchange rate had changed significantly since 1990, while the country’s exports had not increased proportionately.

He said the Ministry of Maritime Affairs should also contribute to efforts aimed at improving Pakistan’s export performance.

Aqeel Dhedhi Voices Support for BMG

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi said the Karachi Chamber had surpassed other chambers through its performance.

He publicly expressed his support for BMG and said he would vote for the group in the KCCI elections.

Dhedhi also said political parties needed leadership with similar qualities. He expressed a desire to see Zubair Motiwala enter national politics and reach parliament.

BMG Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala said the late S.M. Muneer had always emphasized service to every person approaching the Karachi Chamber.

He said BMG aimed to provide equal representation to members from different communities, including Memon, Urdu-speaking, Chinioti and Punjabi business groups.

Motiwala also introduced the BMG candidates contesting the current elections.

Speakers Highlight BMG’s KCCI Record

Shoaib Ismail recalled the services of S.M. Muneer and said his legacy continued through BMG’s work at the Karachi Chamber.

He said the group had maintained its electoral record at KCCI for 27 years.

KCCI President Rehan Hanif criticized the rival group contesting the current elections. He questioned its ability to represent thousands of chamber members and alleged that its objective was to weaken the institution.

Javed Bilwani said Karachi Chamber had a larger membership than the Lahore Chamber and highlighted Karachi’s contribution to Pakistan’s exports and revenue collection.

He said Karachi accounts for 54 percent of exports and 67 percent of revenue collection, arguing that federal institutions should maintain their central offices where the larger share of revenue is generated.

Tariq Yousuf said the group would continue following the policies and principles associated with S.M. Muneer.

Mian Abrar said the incoming team would present constructive proposals to the government to help increase exports.

Anjum Nisar highlighted the Karachi Chamber’s role in understanding national economic issues while expressing concern over Karachi’s deteriorating condition.

Abdul Rahim Janoo said the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) community supported BMG and expressed confidence in the group’s performance in the KCCI elections.

The dinner concluded with a group photograph featuring prominent business leaders, KCCI representatives, BMG candidates and members of the Ismail family.

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