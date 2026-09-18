BYD showcases the SEALION 6 and its new energy vehicle lineup at PAPS 2026 in Lahore.

BYD and Mega Motor Company (MMC) are showcasing the future of new energy mobility in Pakistan at the Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2026.

The showcase brings together electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, a new luxury brand and a range of genuine BYD accessories.

At the centre of the display is the BYD SEALION 6, which is planned to become BYD’s first locally assembled vehicle in Pakistan. Local production is targeted to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

BYD Showcases Expanded Lineup

BYD’s PAPS 2026 lineup includes the BYD ATTO 2, the BYD SHARK 6 Anniversary Edition in Outback Orange, and the BYD SEALION 6.

The company is also introducing DENZA, BYD’s luxury technology brand, with the DENZA B8.

Together, the vehicles demonstrate BYD’s expanding new energy portfolio in Pakistan. The lineup also reflects the growing range of electric and electrified mobility options available to local consumers.

Sealion 6 Brings Hybrid Technology

The BYD SEALION 6 marks a significant step in the company’s plans for Pakistan.

The model uses BYD’s latest Super DM-i (Dual Mode – intelligence) technology. The system combines electric driving with the flexibility of plug-in hybrid power.

BYD says the SEALION 6 can offer a total range of up to 1,100 kilometres.

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Its EV-focused driving system manages electric and hybrid power according to driving conditions. The technology aims to deliver fuel efficiency while maintaining performance.

For Pakistani drivers, the system also addresses practical concerns around longer journeys and charging availability.

BYD’s Super DM technology has achieved more than 8.5 million vehicle sales worldwide, according to the company.

Local Assembly Planned for Q4 2026

Local assembly of the SEALION 6 is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The move would mark a new phase for BYD and MMC in Pakistan. The companies would shift from importing global new energy vehicles towards establishing a local production footprint.

Lei Jian, Country Head – BYD Pakistan, said Pakistan had shown strong potential for new energy mobility.

“Pakistan has shown strong potential for new energy mobility, and the response to BYD since our entry into the market has reinforced our confidence in the country,” he said.

Jian added that PAPS offered an opportunity to demonstrate BYD’s current technology and future direction.

He described the planned local assembly of the SEALION 6 as an important step towards building a long-term presence in Pakistan.

BYD Targets Next Generation of Mobility

Danish Khaliq, VP Sales & Strategy, BYD Pakistan – Mega Motor Company (MMC), said Pakistani consumers had shown growing interest in new automotive technologies.

He said the PAPS lineup reflected that changing market.

“From pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to the introduction of a new luxury brand from the BYD universe, our PAPS lineup reflects that evolution,” Khaliq said.

He added that the SEALION 6 would take the company’s plans further by introducing localisation.

“As we move towards local assembly, we are not simply expanding our portfolio; we are helping shape what the next generation of mobility in Pakistan can look like,” he said.

BYD Showcase Runs Through September 20

Visitors can experience BYD’s PAPS 2026 showcase from September 18 to September 20 at Hall No. 2, Expo Centre Lahore.

BYD is also offering an incentive for customers during the auto show. Orders booked at the BYD pavilion will qualify for first-year free service, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The PAPS 2026 showcase highlights BYD’s expanding presence in Pakistan and its plans to deepen its new energy vehicle footprint through local assembly.

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