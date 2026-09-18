Emergency responders gather outside Banga National High School after the deadly shooting in South Cotabato.

Three students were killed in a school shooting in the southern Philippines on Friday, including a 16-year-old student suspected of carrying out the attack before taking his own life, local officials said.

Eight other students suffered injuries, with four in critical condition, according to Banga Mayor Albert Palencia. All the victims were students aged between 14 and 17.

The shooting took place at Banga National High School in Banga town, South Cotabato, on the southern island of Mindanao.

Suspect Reportedly Warned Friends

Palencia told Reuters that the suspected shooter had reportedly warned friends before the attack.

The student allegedly told them to go home because he planned to carry out an attack after lunch. His friends reportedly dismissed the warning because they knew him as someone who often joked.

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The suspect later opened fire at students before turning the weapon on himself, Palencia said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the shooting and its circumstances.

Third Deadly School Shooting Since June

The incident marks the third deadly school shooting reported in the Philippines since June.

Last month, a student in Zamboanga City livestreamed himself shooting and killing another student inside a classroom before taking his own life.

In June, at least three students died and around 20 others suffered injuries during a shooting at a public high school in Tacloban. Two classmates reportedly opened fire on the campus.

School shootings had previously remained relatively rare in the Philippines.

Governor Urges Safe Firearm Storage

South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo urged parents and gun owners to prevent minors from accessing firearms.

“We need to be responsible in storing firearms,” Tamayo told Reuters. He also called on gun owners to ensure that children cannot reach their weapons.

The governor said security personnel alone cannot monitor thousands of students and urged families and communities to work together to prevent similar incidents.

The Philippines maintains relatively strict firearm ownership rules, including background checks and psychological evaluations. However, illegal firearms continue to circulate in the country.

Authorities and education officials continue to assess the incident and provide assistance to affected students and families.

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