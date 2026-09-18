Timothy Kane and KCCI leadership discuss opportunities to strengthen commercial ties between Pakistan and Australia.

Australian High Commissioner Timothy Kane met Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) President Muhammad Rehan Hanif to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Australia.

The meeting was held at the KCCI premises in Karachi. Both sides discussed ways to promote stronger business and commercial relations.

Focus on Trade Opportunities

The meeting focused on identifying areas where businesses in Pakistan and Australia can increase cooperation.

The participants also explored possibilities for improving trade links and creating greater opportunities for the business communities of both countries.

KCCI Vice President Arif Lakhani and former President Majyd Aziz attended the meeting.

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Muhammad Ahsan Arshad Shaikh, Chairman of the KCCI Sub-Committee for Diplomatic Missions & Embassies Liaison, was also present.

Members of the KCCI Executive Committee participated in the discussion as well.

The meeting highlighted the role of business chambers and diplomatic missions in facilitating stronger economic ties and encouraging private-sector engagement between Pakistan and Australia.

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